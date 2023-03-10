Site traffic information and cookies

Ethics & Compliance Manager

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Ethics &amp; Compliance Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146015BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The E&C Manager provides support by embedding ethics and compliance in their organization by:

  • Help to manage compliance with ethics and compliance related BP Requirements, including risk assessment, reporting and mitigation activities of ethics and compliance risks.
  • Assisting efforts to promote:
    • ethics and compliance through communications and knowledge sharing
    • code of conduct, values and behaviours
    • speak up culture.
  • Acting as the single business touchpoint for ethics and compliance enquiries and advice; and the concerns management and investigations process.
  • Act as the data privacy officer (aka Information Officer) of bp SA (as defined by POPIA).
  • Act as the coordinator of the annual risk assessment of NOJV’s and ERM’s.
  • Act as the coordinator of the annual fraud risk assessment and reporting (PRECCA).

Education & Experience Required
Education
  • LLB together with admission as an attorney in the High Court of South Africa or
  • Relevant post graduate qualification in business, legal and/or accounting
Experience
  • At least 5 years relevant post qualification experience in a legal and or ethics and compliance role.
Skills & Competencies

Personal key attributes
  • respected by peers and recognized as a positive role model of BP’s leadership expectations and values and behaviours
  • demonstrates integrity and good judgment
  • courage to raise risks and issues
  • effective communicator
  • skilled in discussing and solving problems
  • able to build relationships based on trust with multiple stakeholders
  • approachable, good listener
  • maintain confidentiality of sensitive information
Impact and Influencing
  • able to access and influence senior leaders in terms of opinion, advice, ethical dilemmas and providing solutions
  • able to present well and challenge senior business leaders when needed
  • maintain a level of independence in order to be able to speak up, in a robust and measured manner, when there are risks to the company’s reputation or regulatory compliance
  • able to lead and supervise the development and implementation of ethics and compliance strategies, plans and programmes
  • work collaboratively across functions to support ethics and compliance

Business acumen
  • Strong strategic skills and well-developed business acumen
  • strong risk management and mitigation capability
  • able to evaluate the impact of changes in codes, policies, regulations or standards and develops recommended positions to meet commercial, reputational and regulatory challenges
  • comfortable analyzing data and discerning trends and themes

Key Accountabilities:
Risk identification, monitoring and reporting

  • Develop and promote the use of digital tools to drive efficiencies.
  • Develop and promote the use of self-verification tools to assist business leaders to take ownership of ethics and compliance risks and promote efficiencies.
  • Ethics and compliance risks should be identified, assessed and monitored utilizing the approach laid out in the Ethics and Compliance Risk Management Guide and act as the functional assurer for any business model changes or new business activities.
  • Support the development and implementation of an ethics and compliance plan to manage the ethics and compliance risks in their business/ function/region.
  • Working with enabling functions at least quarterly, report on trends and key issues to the business/function/region leadership team.

Communications and knowledge sharing
  • Develop and promote the use of digital tools to promote efficiencies in communication and awareness to embed ethics and compliance in the hearts and minds of teams. Promote the use of processes and tools to manage ethics and compliance risks and to provide reliable data/information.
  • Support and assist in the implementation of ethics and compliance requirements, training, and communications.
  • Support the annual assignment of ethics and compliance learning and track completion of required training.
  • Working with communications partners, incorporate ethics and compliance into the business/function/region annual communications plan.
  • With support from ethics and compliance as appropriate, help leadership develop ethics and compliance related communications for: town-halls, newsletters, code certification process, etc.
  • Participate in ECL engagement activities, including quarterly and other topical calls and face to face seminars.
  • Share best practices and lessons learned with the ECL advisor in the ethics and compliance function.
  • Support business-level insights and actions that arise from the annual Pulse survey related to the ethics and compliance/values and behaviours indicators.

Ethical behaviours and leadership
  • Clearly and consistently demonstrate BP’s values, behaviours, and leadership expectations.
  • Act as a point of contact for ethics and compliance matters.
  • Assist efforts to promote a speak up culture.

Concerns management, business integrity investigations, management and investigations:-
  • As a delegate of the heads of business and function and single business touchpoint for ethics and compliance with respect to concerns management and investigations, include:
  • Intake and triage (concerns assessment):
  • Identified as a speak up channel ­ notify relevant heads of business and function of concerns and other key stakeholders, as appropriate
  • ensure concerns are assessed and promptly entered into the concern report form, as appropriate ­ triage concerns with case advisor and HR and determine the appropriate course of action
  • appoint a qualified local investigator with the case advisor (and support where needed).
  • ensure concerns are managed and investigated in accordance with the concerns management and business integrity investigations policies.
  • Manage decision making process as per the policies.

Fraud
  • Perform an annual fraud risks assessment for SA region and design controls and improvements to prevent fraud exposures.
  • Report fraud cases as required by PRECCA legislation in SA.
  • Data Privacy Officer
  • Act as the data privacy officer (Information Officer) of bp SA (as defined by POPIA).
  • Support the deputy Information Officer in discharging his/her accountabilities.

NOJV
  • Act as the coordinator of the annual risk assessment of NOJV’s and ERM’s.

Governance
  • Prepare quarterly E&C reports for the SA Ethics and Compliance Committee.
  • Prepare quarterly E&C reports for the bpSA SET board subcommittee.

Grade GResponsible for managing a team accountable for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.

