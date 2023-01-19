Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Ethics & Compliance Manager, Competition law

bp’s Ethics & Compliance function is seeking a practical and collaborative lawyer with competition law experience to:

maintain and improve bp’s global compliance law programme;

provide commercially-focused compliance advice; and

develop and deliver competition law training.

The successful candidate will have:

the interpersonal skills to thrive in a collaborative environment alongside other E&C professionals, bp’s legal team (both competition specialists and generalists), business leaders, and colleagues in other functions; and

a practical approach, focused on material risks / activity (with the experience and courage to identify what is not material) and on helping bp businesses achieve their goals within the law and bp’s code and risk appetite.

bp has a proud reputation as an employer of choice based on our respectful, collaborative internal culture, global scale and the opportunities we offer for development, stretch and variety. This is an exciting time to be joining as we transition from an oil and gas company to an integrated energy company and a leading global player in renewables and hydrogen, helping the world get to net zero by 2050.

The role is a full time one but applications to work part time are welcomed too.

Key accountabilities

Working collaboratively with others in bp’s E&C and legal community to maintain and improve bp’s global ethics and compliance programme, focusing on mitigating competition and anti-trust risks in a practical, risk-based manner, to ensure bp’s programme remains effective in light of changes in regulatory expectations, external developments and changes within bp.

Areas of focus include: design and improvement of: bp policies, procedures and compliance processes, guidance notes, tools and training materials; providing practical compliance advice and training to E&C professionals, business leaders and staff exposed to competition law risks in the full range of bp’s businesses around the world; and conducting second line assurance / active monitoring



Requirements for the role

Essential Criteria:

Qualified lawyer

Post-qualification competition law experience in private practice or in-house for a large multi-national business

High standard of analytical, drafting, communication and advisory skills

Ability to operate effectively in a complex, collaborative environment, building strong relationships with key stakeholders and colleagues at multiple levels of the organisation

Sound risk judgment, a practical bias, the energy to build consensus, the self-confidence to take a firm stand where appropriate and a passion to help businesses succeed compliantly

Strong work ethic and creative ability to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player in a global function

Desirable Criteria

Experience designing, operating and/or advising on ethics and compliance programmes in complex, multinational businesses

Experience in the oil and gas industry and/or energy industry

Experience with a range of bp businesses

Diversity statement

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.