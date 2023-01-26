Ethics & Compliance Regulatory Reporting Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy regarding supply and trading activities, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external trading policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture in all trading operations.

This position is within the Ethics and Compliance Team and supports the GPTA Gas, Power, and NGL business lines.

The primary function of the Regulatory Reporting Analyst is to support operations for Ethics and Compliance and Regulatory Reporting: responsible for assisting the team, accountable for executing specific regulatory reporting activities or monitoring including but not limited to Mexico Reporting (CRE), Brazil Reporting, Dodd Frank, Canadian FRR, Form 552, EQR, NEB, Price Reporting, etc.

The Regulatory Reporting Analyst will be an integral part of the GPTA Performance & Control network and Global Regulatory Reporting organization.

Key Accountabilities

Assist with all regulatory reporting activities and processes for which Regulatory Reporting has accountability including Mexico Reporting, Dodd Frank, Form 552, EQR, CARB, Price Reporting, etc.

Responsible for testing and coordinating relevant IT&S implementation of projects for Commodity Risk and the Regulatory Reporting Teams.

Actively participate in all team projects and team activities as they come up throughout the year.

Understand regulatory commitments for the trading organization and work with Compliance and Regulatory groups in completing filings on a timely manner.

Participate in other Ethics and Compliance and Global Regulatory Reporting activities as required.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree required. MBA preferred.

Bilingual English fluency, verbal and written.

Knowledge of mid-office control processes for Gas, Power, NGL, and Oil commodities.

Assertive, self-starter with a bias for action coupled with high integrity, confidence, qualifications, and credibility.

Ability to accept responsibility and accountability.

Strong diligent problem-solving skills.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and deliver under pressure.

Results oriented with strong follow through and the ability to bring accountabilities to timely completion. Commitment to delivery is essential

Flexibility to work overtime as necessary.

Looks for innovative ways to do things better, faster, and more efficiently

Desirable Criteria

Ability to read, write and speak fluent Spanish.

Proficient in VBA with ability to read, write, and correct code in Excel.

Experience in managing regulatory reports related to Energy Trading operations for FERC, CFTC, NEB, CARB, and other entities.

Knowledge of Dodd Frank regulation particularly around Real Time Reporting of swaps.

Understanding of database systems and ETRMs.

Strong process improvement skills and project management experience.

Experience in the North American energy markets; cross- commodity knowledge preferred

