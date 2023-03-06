Ethics and Compliance Liaison Pune

Job summary

Grade G Responsible for managing a team accountable for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES



Risk Identification and Reporting

• Coordinate/support the enduring risk assessment of ethics and compliance risks in GBS India as well as other ethics and compliance risk exercises as necessary

• Lead the development and implementation of an ethics and compliance plan to manage the ethics and compliance risks in GBS India.



Communications and Knowledge Sharing

• Implementation of Ethics and Compliance requirements, training, and communications for India center

• Support the annual assignment of E&C learning and track completion of required training

• Engage with leadership to develop ethics and compliance related communications for: townhalls, newsletters, Code Certification process, etc.

• Participate in ECL engagement activities, including monthly and other topical calls and face to face seminars

• Share best practices and lessons learned with Global GBS ECL and the regional GBS ECL community and also onboard and implement locally best practices used elsewhere in bp and other GBS centers.

• Support business-level insights and actions that arise from the annual Pulse survey related to the E&C indicators.



Ethical Behaviors and Leadership

• Model bp’s values and the Code of Conduct and clearly and consistently demonstrate bp’s Leadership



Expectations

• Act as a point of contact for ethics and compliance matters by (for example) answering Code and Open Talk related questions

• Assist in efforts to promote a Speak Up culture and act as a speak up channel



Key Relationships & Contacts, Internal

• GBS India Leadership Team

• GBS Global ECL (reporting line)

• GBS ECL network

• Bp India ECL community network



PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

• Previous experience in Internal Control, Internal Audit, Ethics and Compliance or Legal

• Educated to university degree level or equivalent in Accounting, Finance or Business Management

• At least 5 years' experience in comparable Control & Compliance and Risk or Audit roles

• Good understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment including an understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate at the company and key interfaces

• Fluent English (verbal and written) and

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.



ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

• Ethics and Compliance experience and audit experience.



