Ethics and Compliance Liaison - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

Job Profile Summary

The ECL -TSI plays a key role in helping the businesses integrate ethics and compliance into its daily management and strategic planning and operate in accordance with Who we are and Code of Conduct.

The scope comprises bp TSI and the role will be based in Pune and require collaboration across multiple interfaces in region i.e. G&LC, C&P and group E&C

Based on risk, headcount, third party interfaces and business growth this role needs a full-time resource who will also serve as a member of the extended leadership team.

Key Accountabilities:

Be responsible for the strategic direction of the E&C programme for TSI, including developing, maintaining, and constantly improving the ethics and compliance programme.

Be a trusted advisor to the SVPs and Business Leadership Teams, providing guidance and support to improve ethics and compliance culture and leadership, and to embed a strong culture of ethics and compliance. Lead the quarterly Ethics & Compliance Committee Meetings to deliver key messages to the BLTs.

Identify emerging E&C risk by participating in strategic business conversations (e.g. RMR) and design relevant risk mitigations. Collaborate with procurement to evaluate relevant E&C supplier risks and support development of respective exposure management plans.

Collaborate with Procurement on managing supplier risks, including participating to PRMs and supporting the Global Supplier Audit program.

Provide timely, accurate and pragmatic advice to the team on a range of complex E&C issues, for example working with government officials, use of third parties, social investment decisions, due diligence issues, international trade regulations, etc.

Leverage E&C digital resources to identify trends and develop programme interventions. Conduct monitoring and self-verification of local E&C processes and controls, including G&E and CoI registers, CDD, social investment, etc.

Provide oversight of the BI workforce concerns programmes.

Support rollout and completion of E&C training incl. through effective RER oversight;

Collaborate with C&EA to deliver training/awareness sessions on appropriate E&C risks and other issues within the Region. Support and activate rollout of the refreshed Code aligning with E&C ‘focus topics’ calendar.

Collaborate with Finance on fraud risk management.

Be an active member of the P&O E&C community in order to ensure alignment of the regional plan with global E&C priorities and sharing of best practices. Ensure effective collaboration with Managing ECLs and E&C integration managers.

Essential Education:

University degree or equivalent professional qualification.

Essential Experience:

Substantial knowledge and experience in managing ethics and compliance programmes and/or equivalent strategic advisory experience in key ethics and compliance areas such as Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Anti-Money Laundering, International Trade Regulations, Conflicts of Interest, Fraud, Counterparty Due Diligence and third-party management.

Good understanding of ABC law and practice, together with an ability to apply that knowledge to complex and often unique and sensitive scenarios.

Strategic thinker with ability to influence senior stakeholders to BLT level and at Segment and/or Group level where appropriate.

Strong track record of exemplifying “Who we are:”

High standard of analytical and drafting skills, effective prioritization, problem-solving and planning skills.

Self-confidence to take a firm stand and energetic persistence in seeking solutions to complex issues.

Strong communication skills with the ability to apply these skills at different levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic and creative ability to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player.

Ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues across BP.

Ability to deliver the Ethics and Compliance agenda in a creative and collaborative manner.

Strong ability to informally influence across organizational boundaries

Desirable Criteria:

Professional qualification and substantial experience in a Legal, Finance, HSSE/S&OR, Audit, or other compliance, investigative, advisory or risk-focused area.

Understanding of internal investigations or employee concerns programmes.

A proven leader who will ensure that all voices are appropriately represented.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.



Skills:

