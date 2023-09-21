This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

The Europe & Africa Customers Procurement Analyst plays a supporting role in achieving Procurement’s aspiration to deliver a world-class service to Customers & Products (C&P) business. This role is the primary business interface for local contract owners, providing updates, answering queries and remedying issues.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Working with Category / Supply Facing (SF) teams, Sourcing & Contracting (S&C) Global Business Services (GBS) as well as Business Stakeholders, the Customers Procurement Analyst supports the development of a detailed demand forecast The Analyst role is responsible for implementing the activity plan, supporting project management and end to end procurement process. Responsibilities also include coordination and support for a key category across the region, business requirements, for the Castrol manufacturing plants across Europe (leading business face for France, Belgium, Germany and supporting Turkey.) The role will include supporting additional procurement activities across the EMEA region as and when required.

Key accountabilities:

Stakeholder Management

Supports Procurement’s interface on a day-to-day basis with key stakeholders, also supporting in business management review meetings

Ensure alignment of Procurement objectives with regional/country business objectives

Own the on-boarding of local stakeholders who are required to support Procurement approaches to the external market

Planning & Delivery

Coordinate inputs to business, supplier and demand insight to the category and S&C teams

Support in fielding and allocating demand to appropriate channels within the Procurement organization

Connect with business stakeholders with appropriate category expertise, translating category strategies for business stakeholders as required

Drive the implementation of cross-category regional procurement strategies, processes and plans

Actively contribute to the achievement of the value delivery target

Contribute in the reporting and assurance of Procurement value delivery

Manage country and category procurement performance indicators in compliance with existing guidelines, processes, budgets, plans and goals

Provide business support and resource for implementation of Procurement plans or processes

Support the achievement of the value delivery target

Ensure purchasing channel and process compliance to category strategies and executed contracts

Represents BP for C&P suppliers / contractors and ensuring performance requirements are fulfilled

Supplier Management

Lead supplier management to support category teams in Procurement, including issue resolution from both suppliers and business

Represent BP for the country/category suppliers & contractors and ensures that performance requirements are understood and fulfilled

HSSE, Ethics & Compliance, Risk & Contract Management

Ensure the integrity of all purchasing measures regarding policies, processes, tools and standards of BP

Assurance of the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers

Follow the BP Code of Conduct including a suitable monitoring of the supplier portfolio

Observation of legal provisions (Corruption and Due Diligence (CDD)), HSSE and BP guidelines regarding safety, quality, finance and administration

Recognised as a positive role model of bp's ‘who we are’ values, driving the Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

Job Requirements:

The successful candidate will have degree level education in a technical or related equivalent business discipline or a comparable degree program. CIPS/ISM qualification and/or equivalent procurement experience, ideally in Manufacturing equipment and maintenance areas.

Strong application in team management, demand and business planning and business analytics

Good application and understanding of sourcing, contracting, tactical procurement, category strategy delivery and supplier management

Ability to effectively collaborate across multiple teams and locations to drive common solutions and deliver a high-quality service.

Experience purchasing Manufacturing related equipment and maintenance services preferred

Experience in SAP, Ariba, Compass/Salesforce and other procurement systems

Desirable criteria :

Proficient written and oral French language would be advantageous, additional languages including Dutch and German would be beneficial

Strong commercial negotiation skills

Excellent organisational and project management skills

Skilled application of financial and market analysis

Why join us ?

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to promoting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We know that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent wellbeing benefits, among many others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

