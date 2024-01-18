Europe & Africa Customers Procurement Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Europe & Africa Customers Procurement Advisor plays a meaningful role in realising bp Procurement’s aspiration to deliver a world-class service to Customers & Products (C&P) business. This role acts as the business interface to business stakeholders in the C&P business. They are accountable for ensuring business stakeholders’ satisfaction with Procurement’s service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.This role supports the Senior Manager(s) in partnering with the business to understand business priorities and objectives, and acts as a champion for business needs within a Procurement context. As well as meeting business requirements, this role is wired into the business, helping to craft and drive the business agenda, identifying impactful opportunities for Procurement to deliver value to the business and positioning these opportunities for the Supply Facing Category and Sourcing & Contracting (S2C) Category teams to further develop or improve.Working with Supply Facing (SF) Category and S2C teams, the Customers Procurement Advisor supports the develop of a detailed demand forecast including priorities and implements a jointly agreed activity plan, identifying business resources to support implementation as required.The responsibilities also include regional coordination for a particular category and business area (starting with Midstream business for EMEA & Logistics category) and strategic regional projects that go across several categories.• All the above will be performed through an accurate risk management process and applying all HSSE/Operating Management Systems requirements.



Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Key Accountabilities

Stakeholder-Management:

Proactively building mutually effective working relationships with and engaging in dialogue with a wide range of internal and external partners for ideas and feedback

Leading procurement interface on a day-to-day basis with senior business partners, supporting the Senior Manager in leading business management review meetings and representing Procurement at appropriate level planning meetings

Support the management of the operational relationship with S2C, feeding both Procurement and business inputs into operational performance reviews and activity planning

Takes a leadership role in effective communication between the business interface, category management, and S2C organisations. Ensuring that business requirements and insight are understood and communicated within Procurement, and that strategies and plans are communicated to the business.

Planning & Delivery:

Provide business, supplier and demand insight to the SF category and GBS teams

Support the development of a demand plan, understanding business objectives, priorities and requirements

Support performance reporting against annual targets to business partners including finance

Connect business partners with appropriate category expertise, translating category strategies for business partners as required

Work with business to ensure appropriate business support and resource for implementation of Procurement plans or processes

Actively contribute to the achievement of the value delivery target, through the completion of activities agreed with the Senior Manager and category teams

Ensure purchasing channel and process compliance to category strategies and completed contracts, intervening as necessary to ensure maximum compliance with BP processes and category strategies in line with compliance plan

Represents bp for C&P suppliers / contractors and ensure that performance requirements are understood and fulfilled. Ensure contract set-up and handover from S2C, contract implementation in local markets, including changes, disputes and claims; break-in and requisitioner support and performance of high impact expediting in accordance with procurement workload and business demand

Support to innovation and to the introduction of changes considering internal and external market challenges.

Supplier Management:

Support the Senior Manager in leading agreed elements of supplier management to support category teams including issue resolution from both suppliers and business

Represents bp for the country suppliers / contractors and ensures that performance requirements are understood and fulfilled

Implementation of processes and approaches to sustainably improve the performance level of suppliers.

HSSE, Ethics & Compliance, Risk & Contract Management:

Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures regarding policies, processes, tools and standards of BP

Assurance of the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers

Observation of the bp Code of Conduct including a suitable monitoring of the supplier portfolio; role model and mentor for employees in the practical implementation of flawless ethical behaviour

Observation of legal provisions (Corruption and Due Diligence (CDD)), HSSE and BP guidelines regarding safety, quality, finance and administration

Drive and support the Diversity and Inclusion Strategy and Ambition http://diversityandinclusion.bpweb.bp.com/en/DI_Ambition.aspx

Essential Education

University degree in a technical or related equivalent business subject area or comparable degree program.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Partner and programme management: Strong partner focus ensuring decisions are aligned with customer/business/regional strategy Experience working across multiple teams and locations to drive collaborative solutions and deliver world class service Experience in building good, positive relationships with colleagues, both local and wider, at all levels Experience in demand planning: business needs analysis, challenging current state and find opportunities that drive value creation, present those opportunities to relevant collaborators and align on further planning for execution Good knowledge of regional business, operational and planning/implementation processes Ability to lead virtual teams to drive execution of value delivery opportunities



Procurement basic experience: Sourcing & Contracting Tactical procurement & Purchase to Pay processes Category strategy & delivery Supplier management



Collaboration, agility & growth mindset: Using technology as a key to adding new value and creating agile solutions for the business Curiosity and willingness to try new ways of working; growth-oriented mindset Empowering, developing and trusting people to work according to agile principles Ability to deal with ambivalent situations and openness to change Ability to actively and empathically listen, seek and incorporate feedback from teams and clients, and identify compromise solutions where appropriate



Other:

Skilled application in commercial negotiation skills.

Skilled application in organisational and project management skills.

Skilled application in financial and market analysis skills.

Very good written and oral English language skills

Very good written and oral German language skills

Desirable criteria

MCIPS/ISM qualification desirable (CPM, CIPS, APICS, ILDM etc.)

Preferred candidate has strong (commercial) experience in the Fuels midstream & retail business

Preferred candidate has procurement experience in Logistics categories or categories like retail assets, convenience retail and retail & payment technology

Additional Information

Hybrid work possibilities where 2 days working from home / 3 days from the office are possible

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



