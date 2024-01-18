Europe & Africa Customers Procurement Manager

Entity:Finance
The Europe & Africa Customers Procurement Advisor plays a meaningful role in realising bp Procurement’s aspiration to deliver a world-class service to Customers & Products (C&P) business. This role acts as the business interface to business stakeholders in the C&P business. They are accountable for ensuring business stakeholders’ satisfaction with Procurement’s service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.
Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.
For you this means working with us on:
Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of defence
Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market
Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities
Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to achieve sector-leading cost-performance.
Stakeholder-Management:
Proactively building mutually effective working relationships with and engaging in dialogue with a wide range of internal and external partners for ideas and feedback
Leading procurement interface on a day-to-day basis with senior business partners, supporting the Senior Manager in leading business management review meetings and representing Procurement at appropriate level planning meetings
Support the management of the operational relationship with S2C, feeding both Procurement and business inputs into operational performance reviews and activity planning
Takes a leadership role in effective communication between the business interface, category management, and S2C organisations. Ensuring that business requirements and insight are understood and communicated within Procurement, and that strategies and plans are communicated to the business.
Planning & Delivery:
Provide business, supplier and demand insight to the SF category and GBS teams
Support the development of a demand plan, understanding business objectives, priorities and requirements
Support performance reporting against annual targets to business partners including finance
Connect business partners with appropriate category expertise, translating category strategies for business partners as required
Work with business to ensure appropriate business support and resource for implementation of Procurement plans or processes
Actively contribute to the achievement of the value delivery target, through the completion of activities agreed with the Senior Manager and category teams
Ensure purchasing channel and process compliance to category strategies and completed contracts, intervening as necessary to ensure maximum compliance with BP processes and category strategies in line with compliance plan
Represents bp for C&P suppliers / contractors and ensure that performance requirements are understood and fulfilled. Ensure contract set-up and handover from S2C, contract implementation in local markets, including changes, disputes and claims; break-in and requisitioner support and performance of high impact expediting in accordance with procurement workload and business demand
Support to innovation and to the introduction of changes considering internal and external market challenges.
Supplier Management:
Support the Senior Manager in leading agreed elements of supplier management to support category teams including issue resolution from both suppliers and business
Represents bp for the country suppliers / contractors and ensures that performance requirements are understood and fulfilled
Implementation of processes and approaches to sustainably improve the performance level of suppliers.
HSSE, Ethics & Compliance, Risk & Contract Management:
Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures regarding policies, processes, tools and standards of BP
Assurance of the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers
Observation of the bp Code of Conduct including a suitable monitoring of the supplier portfolio; role model and mentor for employees in the practical implementation of flawless ethical behaviour
Observation of legal provisions (Corruption and Due Diligence (CDD)), HSSE and BP guidelines regarding safety, quality, finance and administration
Drive and support the Diversity and Inclusion Strategy and Ambition http://diversityandinclusion.bpweb.bp.com/en/DI_Ambition.aspx
University degree in a technical or related equivalent business subject area or comparable degree program.
Partner and programme management:
Strong partner focus ensuring decisions are aligned with customer/business/regional strategy
Experience working across multiple teams and locations to drive collaborative solutions and deliver world class service
Experience in building good, positive relationships with colleagues, both local and wider, at all levels
Experience in demand planning: business needs analysis, challenging current state and find opportunities that drive value creation, present those opportunities to relevant collaborators and align on further planning for execution
Good knowledge of regional business, operational and planning/implementation processes
Ability to lead virtual teams to drive execution of value delivery opportunities
Procurement basic experience:
Sourcing & Contracting
Tactical procurement & Purchase to Pay processes
Category strategy & delivery
Supplier management
Collaboration, agility & growth mindset:
Using technology as a key to adding new value and creating agile solutions for the business
Curiosity and willingness to try new ways of working; growth-oriented mindset
Empowering, developing and trusting people to work according to agile principles
Ability to deal with ambivalent situations and openness to change
Ability to actively and empathically listen, seek and incorporate feedback from teams and clients, and identify compromise solutions where appropriate
Other:
Skilled application in commercial negotiation skills.
Skilled application in organisational and project management skills.
Skilled application in financial and market analysis skills.
Very good written and oral English language skills
Very good written and oral German language skills
MCIPS/ISM qualification desirable (CPM, CIPS, APICS, ILDM etc.)
Preferred candidate has strong (commercial) experience in the Fuels midstream & retail business
Preferred candidate has procurement experience in Logistics categories or categories like retail assets, convenience retail and retail & payment technology
Hybrid work possibilities where 2 days working from home / 3 days from the office are possible
At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
