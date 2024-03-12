This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Europe & Africa Customers Procurement specialist plays a supporting role in achieving Procurement’s aspiration to deliver an elite service to Customers & Products (C&P) business. This role is the primary business interface for local contract owners, capturing demand, ensuring business procurement requirements are met, answering queries and remedying issues.

Working with Category / Supply Facing (SF) teams, Sourcing & Contracting (S&C) Global Business Services (GBS) as well as Business Stakeholders, the Customers Procurement Specialist supports the development and implementation of a detailed procurement demand forecast and activity plan.

Responsibilities also include project management and the lead procurement business face for a key category, most likely starting with Castrol manufacturing plants across Europe (France, Belgium, Germany and supporting Turkey.) The role will include additional procurement related activities across the EMEA region, examples including strategic projects, tenders, systems support and data analytics, as and when required.

Key accountabilities:

Stakeholder Management

Supports Procurement’s interface on a day-to-day basis with key partners, also supporting in business management review meetings

Ensure alignment of Procurement objectives with regional/country business objectives

Lead the on-boarding of local partners who are required to support Procurement approaches to the external market

Planning & Delivery

Coordinate inputs to business, supplier and demand insight to the category and S&C teams

Support in fielding and allocating demand to appropriate channels within the Procurement organization

Connect with business partners with appropriate category expertise, translating category strategies for business partners as the need arises

Drive the implementation of cross-category regional procurement strategies, processes and plans

Actively contribute to the achievement of the value delivery target

Contribute in the reporting and assurance of Procurement value delivery

Handle country and category procurement performance indicators in compliance with existing guidelines, processes, budgets, plans and goals

Provide business support and resource for implementation of Procurement plans or processes

Support the achievement of the value delivery target

Ensure purchasing channel and process compliance to category strategies and completed contracts

Represents BP for C&P suppliers / contractors and ensuring performance requirements are fulfilled

Supplier Management

Lead supplier management to support category teams in Procurement, including issue resolution from both suppliers and business

Represent BP for the country/category suppliers & contractors and ensures that performance requirements are understood and fulfilled

HSSE, Ethics & Compliance, Risk & Contract Management

Ensure the integrity of all purchasing measures regarding policies, processes, tools and standards of BP

Assurance of the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers

Follow the BP Code of Conduct including a suitable monitoring of the supplier portfolio

Observation of legal provisions (Corruption and Due Diligence (CDD)), HSSE and BP guidelines regarding safety, quality, finance and administration

Recognised as a positive role model of bp's ‘who we are’ values, driving the Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

Job Requirements:

The successful candidate will have degree level education in a technical or related equivalent business subject area or a comparable degree program. CIPS/ISM qualification and/or equivalent procurement experience, ideally in Manufacturing equipment and maintenance areas.

Strong application in demand and business planning plus business analytics

Good application and understanding of sourcing, contracting, tactical procurement, category strategy delivery and supplier management

Ability to effectively collaborate across multiple teams and locations to drive common solutions and deliver a high-quality service.

Experience purchasing Manufacturing related equipment and maintenance services preferred

Experience in SAP, Ariba, Compass/Salesforce and other procurement systems.

Excellent organisational and project management skills

Desirable criteria :

Proficient written and oral French language would be advantageous, additional languages including Dutch and German would be beneficial

Strong commercial negotiation skills

Skilled application of financial and market analysis

Additional Information

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and dynamic environment. We are strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our outstanding discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.







Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



