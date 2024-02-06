This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for developing a team accountable and leading the marketing organization at an assigned region, using sounds technical knowledge to ensure consistent, successful and detailed implementation of local and global marketing strategies, ensuring marketing execution alignment, expert resourcing, coaching and sharing of best practice.



Job Description:

The purpose of the Europe Fleet Marketing Digital Execution & Performance Manager is to work closely with country marketing execution teams across Europe to jointly develop and implement digital lead generation campaigns. This includes the tracking, reporting and optimization, campaign & country web performances, securing healthy return on marketing investment & seamless digital customer journey.

As subject matter authority, this role will also be accountable for applying Salesforce Marketing cloud functionalities & crafting standardization & commonalities between our markets.

To be successful in this role, you will need strong analytical capability to evaluate conversion funnel performance across multiple channels and customer touch points.

The position will have critical role to play on identifying digital marketing trends and insights. Also optimizing marketing spend and performance based on the insights to build healthy sales pipelines for all customer segments with a special focus on small to mid-size customer segments

Key Responsibilities:

Accountable for customer contact strategy across the whole of Europe, through Salesforce Pardot & marketing cloud, focusing on using salesforce functionalities.

Secure standardization, prioritization and implementation backlog management & be the voice of European Fleet Marketing Team on various salesforce forums / governance meetings.

Optimize customer journey across all digital channels.

In conjunction with country fleet marketing teams, secure successful country web pages. With a constant SEO & UX focus; continuous tracking of country fleet web page performances, identifying improvement areas for better web performance and conversion.

Manage the performance of digital agencies

Continuous tracking & reporting of European lead generation & conversion performance. Focusing on continuous return on investment improvement for small and mid-sized customer segments.

Subject Matter Authority on the digital campaign performance management. Supporting Brand and coms and fleet marketing execution team with assessing and leading campaign media buying / creative performance.

Key Skills:

Strong understanding of marketing automation tools, google analytics, measurement, and performance-driven insights

Experience in digital lead generation, and website management / SEO in a b2b environment

Experience working with Salesforce

Experience within cross-channel digital marketing strategies, working closely with cross-functional teams including; creative, media, planning, and analytics.

Understanding of digital marketing platforms, social media and analytics tools including (but not limited to): Google Analytics, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, social platforms’ native analytics offerings, etc.

Marketing performance & budget management

Ability to influence at a senior level locally, and regionally.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

