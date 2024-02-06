This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for leading the marketing organization at a country level, using highly advanced technical knowledge to ensure consistent, successful and rigorous implementation of local and global marketing strategies, ensuring marketing execution alignment, expert resourcing, coaching and sharing of best practice.



As Europe Fleet Marketing Execution Manager you will lead the development and execution of our fleet marketing agendas / 24 months activation plans for respective European markets. This represents circa 50% of European fleet business both with a volume and margin contribution perspective.

We’re looking for a customer and commercial focused b2b marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced retail business. This role is tasked to understand market & customer trends, turn market insights into marketing actions targeting fleet customers in every step of customer conversion funnel. From building awareness about our fleet offers & services, to attract & retain them in close collaboration with the local sales teams.

A key part of your role will be to position bp as the brand of choice in the marketplace not only as an energy provider but as an end-to-end mobility provider. You will have a critical role to play, inputting offer & services development pipelines with a strong level of market & customer understanding. Underpinning country fleet volume and margin delivery through leading a highly effective fleet marketing team.

Responsible for the creation & execution of 24 months marketing plans for respective markets (UK, BENE, Iberia, Poland) supporting European fleet strategy & sales targets

Plan & lead fleet marketing budget & resource priorities per country and per activity in line with Plan processes & timelines.

Identify and propose new offers / actions to improve customer acquisition and retention, while working towards incremental margins

Manager the localization and trans creation of any global brand assets across all communications channels for respective countries via in country fleet marketing leads.

Accountable for agency / supplier relationship & performance management, supporting the delivery of the in-country marketing plans; handling procurement process for respective agencies when / if needed.

Monitor customer, market & competitor trends and best practices in support of refining internal strategy.

B2B marketing experience with strong commercial acuity

Broad understanding of digital marketing and comprehensive b2b communications activation in different channels.

Experience in developing marketing strategy and defining & implementing integrated marketing plans.

Experience in launching products.

Experience in performance marketing to drive sales; lead generation and conversion funnel management.

Strong financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning & management, Performance management)

Strong leadership of high performing teams in fast paced roles

Ability to influence at a senior level locally, and regionally.

Supplier / agency performance management

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



