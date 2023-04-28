Europe Investment Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary

full-time located in Bochum



Who we are:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



How you can help to shape the future:

The Europe Investment Analyst supports the Mobility & Convenience businesses in Europe, acting as a key member of the team responsible for investment decision support activities (economic modelling, scenario/sensitivity analysis, functional assurance, etc.) for business investments and financial assurance of business investments including review of risks assessment and mitigations.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

The Europe Investment Analyst supports coordination of the business review process in a way which achieves quality, unbiased, and timely reviews of investment proposals. The incumbent is accountable for the Finance review of the Authority to Negotiate (AtN) and Financial Memorandum (FM) for projects related to the Mobility and Convenience business in Europe and will

provide support and guidance to Project and Commercial Development teams as projects progress in accordance with the Group Investment Assurance and Approval Process, Economic Evaluation Model standards and Delegation of Authority and ensure that internal guidance is adhered to (Compliance)

execute a fit-for-purpose functional assurance process and interface with teams outside the business (integrators such as ARC, Tax, Treasury, etc.) as projects are progressed

maintain close working relationship with the Mobility & Convenience businesses, act as a commercial consultant supporting new deals, lease renewals, marketing programs, etc.

drive post-project evaluations, compile learnings, maintain the project repository, and provide necessary financial inputs into the pipeline/plan

share learnings between projects to support continuous improvement and applying best practice across teams

A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Accounting or Economics

Minimum 5 years working experience in finance, accounting or investment governance

Extensive knowledge of financial accounting according to IFRS and local statutory GAAP

Good understanding of economic evaluation, e.g., discounted cash flow, return rates, etc.

Good command of written & spoken English (C1); other European languages are an advantage

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills