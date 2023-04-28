Site traffic information and cookies

Europe Investment Analyst (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147578BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

full-time located in Bochum

Who we are:
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

How you can help to shape the future:
The Europe Investment Analyst supports the Mobility & Convenience businesses in Europe, acting as a key member of the team responsible for investment decision support activities (economic modelling, scenario/sensitivity analysis, functional assurance, etc.) for business investments and financial assurance of business investments including review of risks assessment and mitigations.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

  • The Europe Investment Analyst supports coordination of the business review process in a way which achieves quality, unbiased, and timely reviews of investment proposals. The incumbent is accountable for the Finance review of the Authority to Negotiate (AtN) and Financial Memorandum (FM) for projects related to the Mobility and Convenience business in Europe and will
  • provide support and guidance to Project and Commercial Development teams as projects progress in accordance with the Group Investment Assurance and Approval Process, Economic Evaluation Model standards and Delegation of Authority and ensure that internal guidance is adhered to (Compliance)
  • execute a fit-for-purpose functional assurance process and interface with teams outside the business (integrators such as ARC, Tax, Treasury, etc.) as projects are progressed
  • maintain close working relationship with the Mobility & Convenience businesses, act as a commercial consultant supporting new deals, lease renewals, marketing programs, etc.
  • drive post-project evaluations, compile learnings, maintain the project repository, and provide necessary financial inputs into the pipeline/plan
  • share learnings between projects to support continuous improvement and applying best practice across teams
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:
  • A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Accounting or Economics
  • Minimum 5 years working experience in finance, accounting or investment governance
  • Extensive knowledge of financial accounting according to IFRS and local statutory GAAP
  • Good understanding of economic evaluation, e.g., discounted cash flow, return rates, etc.
  • Good command of written & spoken English (C1); other European languages are an advantage
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills
What we offer:
  • Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance
  • Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more
  • Job sharing and part-time work
  • Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programs and buddy support
  • Match funding: bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
Wir leben Chancengleichheit und legen Wert auf Vielfalt in unserem Unternehmen. Wir betonen ausdrücklich, dass bei uns alle Menschen - unabhängig von Geschlecht, Nationalität, ethnischer und sozialer Herkunft, Religion/Weltanschauung, Behinderung, Alter sowie sexueller Orientierung - gleichermaßen willkommen sind.

