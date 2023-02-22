Europe, Middle East, Africa Projects Procurement Execution Analyst

Job summary

The EMEA Procurement team is looking for an experienced Supply Chain Analyst to work closely with the EMEA Projects Procurement Advisor supporting the Procurement activity across North Sea Projects.

This role will focus primarily on managing North Sea Subsea Infill Contractors including contract administration, contract management, sourcing and supplier management.

North Sea Projects is an area of significant growth and as the NS EMEA Procurement workload increases, the Supply Chain Analyst would be expected to also support future procurement activity where required.



Responsibilities:

Undertake contracting and procurement activities in support of the North Sea major project's portfolio including the NS Infills Activity.

Effectively engage and support the North Sea Projects team providing advice and input to the Project Manager and wider Projects team.

Support contracting strategy development, sourcing activity and contract awards.

Manage and coordinate a suite of contracts including contract renewals and supporting compass requirements.

Support Supplier Management of the Project Contractors, ensuring workscopes are completed in line with contractual requirements.

Manage purchase orders, lead invoice reviews & queries and update price-books in support of projects.

Essentials:

An exceptional teammate with strong influential and integration skills

Ability to multi-task and successfully prioritise workload to enable efficient working

Strong contractual knowledge and previous sourcing and contracting experience.

Being able to work flexibly across several Projects where required.

Good knowledge of current category management, contracting and procurement methodologies

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the Project team, Contractors and the Production & Operations Projects Leadership

Purchase order management experience

Experience working in Projects and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract models.

Experience working on Subsea Projects

Good working knowledge of Backbone and Compass

University degree or qualification in Procurement or Law (or equivalent experience)

Desirable:At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.