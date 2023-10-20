Job summary

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Europe Senior Business Data Manager

This is a location independent role that can be filled in Poland, Germany, Spain, Portugal and UK.

The purpose of the role is to drive data centricity in M&C Europe by establishing operational excellence around data processes to support insights generation and efficient automation. This includes safeguarding enterprise data quality in our data centres and other systems. This role drives M&C Europe data strategy and execution of aspects of the C&P-wide Data Strategy including support use case prioritization (owned by Europe CX team) and business data governance. Own and lead the risks of data privacy for M&C Europe. Collaborate with C&P Central Data Office.

In this role You will:

Be the driver of the M&C Europe data strategy in line with the C&P Data Strategy to unlock the vision of a data-driven marketing organization.

Own and develop data governance and data quality framework including definitions, metrics and reporting

Develop robust data foundation to enable and measure personalised marketing.

Handle end-consumer data self-serve as a service approach, from data access to training to support, embedding into M&C Europe

Provide mentorship in defining data requirements for new business initiatives

Ensure the integrity, confidentiality and security of all datasets

Ensure management of risks, issues, financial controls, resource planning and delivery of data use case

Produce coordinated data quality dashboards and reports

Be responsible for the risk management of data privacy across M&C Europe supported by direct report of Europe Data Privacy Manager

What You will need to be successful:

Experience in crafting, implementing data products in Europe

Understanding of retail business and its outstanding data challenges, experience in mobility and convenience industries preferred

Knowledge of cross country, data integration challenges especially in Europe

Knowledge of data governance practices, business and technology issues related to management of enterprise

Guide in translating strategy, concepts and ideas into clear roadmap of business activities with related financial value

Proficiency in English is crucial (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp.

Strong influencing, analytical and team building skills, can build consensus and engagement with collaborators at all levels, and across interpersonal boundaries

Skilled in Adobe Experience Manager and Campaign Manager platform tools; knowledge of digital attribution and measurement tools

Effective consulting skills including communication and culture change

Ability to self-direct and solve broad projects from beginning to end

Knowledge of data security and privacy regulations

Outstanding communication and presentation skills

Outstanding project management skills with focus on performance delivery across multiple markets, well organized with strong time management

Understanding of Ad-Tech / Mar-Tech ecosystem



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



