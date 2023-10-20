Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our team and advance your career as a
Europe Senior Business Data Manager
This is a location independent role that can be filled in Poland, Germany, Spain, Portugal and UK.
The purpose of the role is to drive data centricity in M&C Europe by establishing operational excellence around data processes to support insights generation and efficient automation. This includes safeguarding enterprise data quality in our data centres and other systems. This role drives M&C Europe data strategy and execution of aspects of the C&P-wide Data Strategy including support use case prioritization (owned by Europe CX team) and business data governance. Own and lead the risks of data privacy for M&C Europe. Collaborate with C&P Central Data Office.
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.