  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Europe and Africa Customers Procurement Analyst

Europe and Africa Customers Procurement Analyst

Europe and Africa Customers Procurement Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143808BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting procurement activities that are needed to enable competitive supply chain operations through the HSSE-assured, cost-optimized and competitive selection of supply sources to cover requirements, liaising with internal coordinators and 3P partners to optimize delivery and ensure appropriate supply of goods and services.

The Europe & Africa Customers Procurement Analyst plays a supporting role in realising our aspiration to deliver an outstanding service to the Customers & Products business. This role is focussing on supporting as business interface the development of our Low Carbon mobility and customer solutions business (Hydrogen, CNG, HVO etc.), developing scope definitions, support the source-to-pay activities, providing updates, answering queries and remedying issues.

The Procurement Analyst provides dedicated procurement, programme and partner management support and plays a role in ensuring that the business partners are satisfied with our service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.

Working with multiple teams this role supports the development of a detailed demand forecast including priorities and implements a jointly agreed activity plan, identifying business resources to support implementation as required.

All the above will be performed through an accurate risk management process and applying all HSSE/OMS requirements.

Responsibilities;

  • Support the interface on a day-to-day basis with business collaborators by supporting the procurement organisation in business management review meetings
  • Ensure alignment of objectives with regional and country business objectives
  • Lead the on-boarding of key local partners who are required to support Procurement approaches to the external market
  • Lead country indicators in compliance with existing guidelines, processes, budgets, plans and goals
  • Actively contribute to the achievement of the value delivery target, through the completion of activities agreed
  • Ensure compliance to category strategies and executed contracts, intervening as necessary
  • Support the Advisor and senior Manager in implementing cross-category regional procurement strategies, processes and plans
  • Lead agreed elements of supplier management to support category teams in Procurement, including issue resolution from both suppliers and business
  • Observation of the bp Code of Conduct including a suitable monitoring of the supplier portfolio
  • Act as a role model and mentor for employees in the practical implementation of magnificent ethical behaviour

Desirable;

  • University degree or equivalent experience
  • MCIPS/ISM qualification preferred
  • Experience in collaborating with multiple teams and locations to drive common solutions and deliver a high-quality service
  • Experience in low carbon mobility solutions & industry (Hydrogen, CNG/LNG, etc.)

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

