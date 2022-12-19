Europe and Africa Customers Procurement Analyst

Responsible for supporting procurement activities that are needed to enable competitive supply chain operations through the HSSE-assured, cost-optimized and competitive selection of supply sources to cover requirements, liaising with internal coordinators and 3P partners to optimize delivery and ensure appropriate supply of goods and services.
The Europe & Africa Customers Procurement Analyst plays a supporting role in realising our aspiration to deliver an outstanding service to the Customers & Products business. This role is focussing on supporting as business interface the development of our Low Carbon mobility and customer solutions business (Hydrogen, CNG, HVO etc.), developing scope definitions, support the source-to-pay activities, providing updates, answering queries and remedying issues.
The Procurement Analyst provides dedicated procurement, programme and partner management support and plays a role in ensuring that the business partners are satisfied with our service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.
Working with multiple teams this role supports the development of a detailed demand forecast including priorities and implements a jointly agreed activity plan, identifying business resources to support implementation as required.
All the above will be performed through an accurate risk management process and applying all HSSE/OMS requirements.
Responsibilities;
Desirable;
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.