Europe and Africa Customers Procurement Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for supporting procurement activities that are needed to enable competitive supply chain operations through the HSSE-assured, cost-optimized and competitive selection of supply sources to cover requirements, liaising with internal coordinators and 3P partners to optimize delivery and ensure appropriate supply of goods and services.

The Europe & Africa Customers Procurement Analyst plays a supporting role in realising our aspiration to deliver an outstanding service to the Customers & Products business. This role is focussing on supporting as business interface the development of our Low Carbon mobility and customer solutions business (Hydrogen, CNG, HVO etc.), developing scope definitions, support the source-to-pay activities, providing updates, answering queries and remedying issues.

The Procurement Analyst provides dedicated procurement, programme and partner management support and plays a role in ensuring that the business partners are satisfied with our service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.

Working with multiple teams this role supports the development of a detailed demand forecast including priorities and implements a jointly agreed activity plan, identifying business resources to support implementation as required.

All the above will be performed through an accurate risk management process and applying all HSSE/OMS requirements.

Responsibilities;

Support the interface on a day-to-day basis with business collaborators by supporting the procurement organisation in business management review meetings

Ensure alignment of objectives with regional and country business objectives

Lead the on-boarding of key local partners who are required to support Procurement approaches to the external market

Lead country indicators in compliance with existing guidelines, processes, budgets, plans and goals

Actively contribute to the achievement of the value delivery target, through the completion of activities agreed

Ensure compliance to category strategies and executed contracts, intervening as necessary

Support the Advisor and senior Manager in implementing cross-category regional procurement strategies, processes and plans

Lead agreed elements of supplier management to support category teams in Procurement, including issue resolution from both suppliers and business

Observation of the bp Code of Conduct including a suitable monitoring of the supplier portfolio

Act as a role model and mentor for employees in the practical implementation of magnificent ethical behaviour

Desirable;

University degree or equivalent experience

MCIPS/ISM qualification preferred

Experience in collaborating with multiple teams and locations to drive common solutions and deliver a high-quality service

Experience in low carbon mobility solutions & industry (Hydrogen, CNG/LNG, etc.)

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.