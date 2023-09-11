European Biofuels Value Chain Senior Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The BVC Europe Senior Manager is accountable for end2end performance delivery, organic growth, midterm to strategy development and compliance reporting for Europe This role has to ensure to deliver year on year performance progression the existing European biofuels business organically and to ensure most economic fulfillment and accurate reporting of mandates / obligation in the European markets. Driving the European regulatory agenda, working closely with C&EA on execution at European level and introducing new lower carbon product offers by building the respective supply chains and certification is key.

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Integration: Be the SPA for Europe on biofuels and linked low carbon agenda, performance management, functional excellence as well as regulatory and advocacy deployment to grow the business; manage the integration and strong interfaces with other entities involved in biofuels activities (T&S, Refining, G&LCE etc).

Ensuring the end2end optimization in Europe for Biofuels and work closely with the European tag on the Biofuels Growth Agenda.



Develop the business: Lead the medium term biofuels growth projects and business development agenda on behalf of Midstream and Refining, managing the interfaces with T&S, G&LCE, P&O Refining.

Maximize profitability and drive strategically the optimization on an end2end basis. Drive and steer the offer development of lower carbon fuels in Europe via marketing channels and develop structural Midstream opportunities to grow our value chain capability.



Regulatory, Advocacy & Policy: owns the short- and medium term regulatory agenda for Europe, works with the VP Regulatory Affairs Bioenergy, defines the integrated business direction with involved interfaces such as T&S and G&LCE to ensure a clear direction for C&EA and to enable C&EA to effectively advocate with external parties & governments. Inputs the European lense for biofuels policy and defining the key areas for advocacy.



Assurance & Legal compliance: Oversee compliance assurance and sustainability management in the countries where FS&M manages the renewable fuel obligation / fulfilling mandates / assuring voluntary demand is properly and in an auditable way underpinned.

What you will need to be successful

Strong leadership skills to lead leader and to work across interfaces, understand others perspective and drive alignment to enable gross group initiatives

Recognized Leader in commercially focused areas with a strong track record

Demonstrate value and feasibility of all biofuels opportunities.



Strong commercial acumen and deep experience in trading or at the trading interface, with big and structural commercial 3rd party negotiations.

You will work with

Leading a team of 4 direct reports, with >30 members in the European Biofuels Value Chain, the role sits within the Global Biofuels Value Chain and reports into the VP Biofuels Value Chain.



This role therefor sits on Global Biofuels Value Chain leadership team, working closely with its peers in the US, on Digital, Manufacturing Growth and the Commercial & Interface Manager. In addition working closely with the Products Solutions Europe VP and the respective leadership team as well as with the Refining Solutions Europe VP and on the Regulatory side with VP Regulatory Affairs Bioenergy.



The European Biofuels Value Chain Optimisation Senior Manager holds key interfaces with T&S, P&O(refining), C&EA, SS&V and across C&P, along with managing external counterparty commercial relationships and to government / legislative bodies where necessary in particular regarding compliance reporting.

It is an ILI role with possible locations London, Bochum and Madrid.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

