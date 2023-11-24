Entity:Customers & Products
Responsible for handling a large team to support short and medium term regional refining, and ensure supply and marketing plans are aligned to improve value while maintaining the technical integrity of the plant and not compromise safety, improve variable margin, optimizing RCOP and cash flow while giving to strategic development and driving a continuous improvement culture.
Join bp as European Demand and Optimization Discipline Senior Manager!
The role holds the accountability to own the European processes and teams to ensure effective and harmonized demand planning and optimization across the different supply envelopes inside Midstream Product Solutions Europe (PSE). Works with a broad set of customers across Retail, Refining, aviation and within midstream, from supply, supply operations, pricing, commercial logistics and bio fuels
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analysis and modelling, Analytical Thinking, Asset operations management, Asset planning and optimization, Channel of trade management, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Commercial performance, Communication, Continuous Learning, Contract Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Digital fluency, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Maintenance general, Market Trends, Negotiating, Operations General, Product Quality Management, Receiving Feedback, Reliability general, Risk Management {+ 3 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
