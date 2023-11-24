Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for handling a large team to support short and medium term regional refining, and ensure supply and marketing plans are aligned to improve value while maintaining the technical integrity of the plant and not compromise safety, improve variable margin, optimizing RCOP and cash flow while giving to strategic development and driving a continuous improvement culture.



Job Description:

Join bp as European Demand and Optimization Discipline Senior Manager!

About the role itself

The role holds the accountability to own the European processes and teams to ensure effective and harmonized demand planning and optimization across the different supply envelopes inside Midstream Product Solutions Europe (PSE). Works with a broad set of customers across Retail, Refining, aviation and within midstream, from supply, supply operations, pricing, commercial logistics and bio fuels

Key Accountabilities

Scope:

9 European countries and functional guidance to South Africa

Team of 8

Demand:

Ensuring that all envelopes have harmonized processes and tools in place to provide operational M+1 demand plans, ready to be used and transformed to scheduling and operational reality of the supply/ops teams. The processes must include the accurate data sources and link with Retail and B2B business and shall keep a record of the transformations and algorithms that translates the sourced data with the M+1 demand reports.

Ensure to provide demand views and updates for all the combinations of period inside the M+1 to M+24 timeframe. Y+1 planning cycle as a key deliverable for all the envelopes.

The role is the SPA for connecting, ensuring consistency, and highlighting potential deviations with the MTP (Mid Term Planning) demand views.

Being the sponsor of a European demand specialists’ community, as an effective forum of harmonizing processes, tools, and current views.

Ensuring that all envelopes have a regular process to compare bp’s demand evolution with specific country and geographic realities.

The role is the SME for demand in the Product Solutions digital roadmap.

The role is the European representative for midstream global demand initiatives and forums.

Functional guidance to South Africa Demand and Optimization manager / team.

Critical input and mentorship for cash delivery and ensuring working capital targets are met.

Optimization:

Ensuring that all envelopes have harmonized process and tools in place to provide CoT (channel of trade) data insights, so the commercial decision makers have the best set of info available for weekly supply decision making.

Ensuring to provide optimization mentorship for Y+1 planning.

Ensure that both processes (CoT and yearly planning) are connected to the IM (integrated margin) initiatives across the company and that bio compliance optimization is being more and more included in the overall optimization and CoT processes.

Represent an independent optimization view from the different envelopes Squad leads, both at Squad level and inside the PSE LT.

Support a regional coordinated optimization view in support of ensuring FS&M’s custodianship of the integrated value chain margin delivery remains intact.

Lead envelope RAV (regional aggregated value) reviews on a periodic basis to ensure that optimization standard methodologies are embedded and that new opportunities and SoV are identified for the envelope.

Lead optimization workshops to tackle specific optimization opportunities.

Owning the weekly European Integrated Margin Forum to ensure accurate connection of the different value chain parts.

Education

Business, law or engineering degree

Experience

>10 years in Supply, trading, refining, optimization, performance management

Experience in either supply, coordinated optimization, refinery planning required. Finance and Control experience effective.



Skills & Competencies

Optimization and Supply

Demand Planning

bp V&B and LE, in support of net zero ambitions and digitally enabled customer centric value generation

Operational Rigor and excellence

Drive interpersonal consistency and functional excellence

Cross-cultural understanding

Champion of change and people development

Leading teams

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analysis and modelling, Analytical Thinking, Asset operations management, Asset planning and optimization, Channel of trade management, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Commercial performance, Communication, Continuous Learning, Contract Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Digital fluency, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Maintenance general, Market Trends, Negotiating, Operations General, Product Quality Management, Receiving Feedback, Reliability general, Risk Management {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.