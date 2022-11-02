European Fleet Pricing Manager (m/f/d)

Job summary

To join our team in Bochum



Aral is one of the leading petrol stations in Europe and No.1 in Germany. With around 2,400 petrol stations, Aral is the most important player in the European petrol station market. Since 1898, this quality supplier of fuels and lubricants is based in Bochum and invented the world's first super fuel in 1924, composed of aromatics and aliphatics – hence the company name "Aral".



Since 2002, Aral is bp's petrol station brand in Germany, offering a broad range of high-quality products, for example available at our many REWE To Go shops. As the leading provider of high-performance ultrafast charging points, known under the e-mobility brand "Aral pulse", Aral is setting the paths to achieve our net zero ambition.



The Europe Fleet Pricing Manger leads a team of pricing analysts and product owners accountable for the profitable pricing of all products and services sold via our European Fleet organization. The role sits on the Fleet Leadership team and is a key commercial partner to delivering defined fleet strategies and goals.



The Fleet Pricing Manager plays a key role in delivering value today, but also in defining pricing models and processes that will support low carbon energies sold via our Fleet customers – electrons, HVO, RNG, etc. In addition, the team is accountable for the product ownership of the Pricing & Contract tool used to manage bid proposals and pricing.



Scope of geography is pan-European inclusive of all combinations of card and supply types.

Your tasks:

Accountable for profitable and customer focused fleet pricing outcomes

Define and implement relevant fleet pricing models for all contracts

Enhance pricing capabilities (people, process, and tools) working with support through GIPP (Global Integrated Pricing Programm)

Build constructive and trusting relationships with key stakeholders

Mentor and coach team members

Drive integration of fleet pricing models and choices with retail and B2B pricing teams

Relevant pricing experience across B2B. B2C or Fleet

Experience or strong desire to lead a team

Strong understanding and application of integrated value

Relevant experience working effectively in a matrixed organization

Strong communication skills with experience across multiple stakeholders and businesses

Delivery focused with strong collaboration approach and a growth mindset

Commercial acumen as well as analytical capabilities