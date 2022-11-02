Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. European Fleet Pricing Manager (m/f/d)

European Fleet Pricing Manager (m/f/d)

European Fleet Pricing Manager (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141957BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

To join our team in Bochum

Aral is one of the leading petrol stations in Europe and No.1 in Germany. With around 2,400 petrol stations, Aral is the most important player in the European petrol station market. Since 1898, this quality supplier of fuels and lubricants is based in Bochum and invented the world's first super fuel in 1924, composed of aromatics and aliphatics – hence the company name "Aral".

Since 2002, Aral is bp's petrol station brand in Germany, offering a broad range of high-quality products, for example available at our many REWE To Go shops. As the leading provider of high-performance ultrafast charging points, known under the e-mobility brand "Aral pulse", Aral is setting the paths to achieve our net zero ambition.

The Europe Fleet Pricing Manger leads a team of pricing analysts and product owners accountable for the profitable pricing of all products and services sold via our European Fleet organization. The role sits on the Fleet Leadership team and is a key commercial partner to delivering defined fleet strategies and goals.

The Fleet Pricing Manager plays a key role in delivering value today, but also in defining pricing models and processes that will support low carbon energies sold via our Fleet customers – electrons, HVO, RNG, etc. In addition, the team is accountable for the product ownership of the Pricing & Contract tool used to manage bid proposals and pricing.

Scope of geography is pan-European inclusive of all combinations of card and supply types.

Your tasks:

  • Accountable for profitable and customer focused fleet pricing outcomes
  • Define and implement relevant fleet pricing models for all contracts
  • Enhance pricing capabilities (people, process, and tools) working with support through GIPP (Global Integrated Pricing Programm)
  • Build constructive and trusting relationships with key stakeholders
  • Mentor and coach team members
  • Drive integration of fleet pricing models and choices with retail and B2B pricing teams
Our requirements:
  • Relevant pricing experience across B2B. B2C or Fleet
  • Experience or strong desire to lead a team
  • Strong understanding and application of integrated value
  • Relevant experience working effectively in a matrixed organization
  • Strong communication skills with experience across multiple stakeholders and businesses
  • Delivery focused with strong collaboration approach and a growth mindset
  • Commercial acumen as well as analytical capabilities
What we offer:
  • A team-oriented, agile working environment in which we promote and live diversity
  • Family-friendly, flexible, and mobile working options, 30 days of recreational leave and special work-life balance programs
  • Attractive remuneration and special benefits such as bonus and subsidized share programs, group accident insurance, company pension scheme, subsidized canteen/bistro, subsidized Aral fuel card
  • Flexible working options in the office and remotely (hybrid working)
  • Structured onboarding program incl. buddy support
  • Opportunity to build a long-term professional career (also internationally) and expand skills through a variety of internal and external development programs
  • Doubling of employees' private donations to charitable organizations, we reward voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; we also double this amount

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Apply Search all jobs at bp