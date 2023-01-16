Job summary

Responsible for managing the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage whilst ensuring all contractual and group compliance obligations are met, acting as a key operational interface with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.

The European Gas & Power Operations Shift Team are the primary point of contact for all external network operators and trading counterparties for power and pipelined gas. We are responsible for meeting BP’s licence obligations in the UK and Europe through scheduling positions and reducing our exposure to imbalance. In addition, the team attempts to maximize the value of equity production & optimize assets and commercial agreements in a manner that is compliant with all rules and regulations.



The optimisation and management on a day-to-day basis of a pan-European portfolio requires a high level of knowledge and understanding of contractual obligations, physical and paper positions and the costs and risks associated with transporting gas & power across the various TSO’s and trading points throughout Europe.



The European Gas & Power Shift Operator works on a 24/7 shift rotation basis, reporting into a Shift Team Leader. The Shift Operator is expected to develop a strong understanding of the Gas & Power business including current trading strategies, learn our operational systems and internal control processes and generate P&L through their activities.



Full training will be provided over a 6-18 mth period to enable you to be a success in this role , it is demanding and continually evolves in line with the needs of the energy transition, but provides a fantastic opportunity to build insight and experience ahead of a future in any area of risk management with bp T&S.



About the role:

Balance and schedule BP’s gas, power and carbon portfolio across Europe in line with the current trading strategy and terms of the various network codes.

Optimize BP’s gas & power portfolio & associated commercial agreements across Europe to maximize profit, minimize tariffs & penalties and meet tight operational deadlines.

Transact on behalf of BP within pre-agreed DoA’s (Delegation of Authorities) out of normal hours across Europe for gas, power and for associated capacity in accordance with control & compliance rules/regulations.

Deliver against annual team performance contract & ensure performance is tracked using agreed metrics.

Work in a consistent manner following standard procedures. Our success is based on talented individuals being well trained to recognize and know how to manage risks and then through working together as a single team to achieve outstanding performance.

Communicate internally widely across the business, primarily with traders, contract managers, originators, I&E and compliance, but engaging with all functional teams at times.

Communicate externally with terminal and asset operators, pipeline operators, European gas and electricity grid operators, other shippers and our customers.

Operational environments requiring excellent attention to detail, excellent organisational skills, effective task prioritisation and delivery under time pressure.

Demonstrated strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills and a willingness to support others.

Working in an environment requiring a deep understanding of the commercial drivers.

Working in a front office trading team, providing outstanding customer service to internal and external stakeholders.

Intraday power trading experience.

Data modelling capabilities, python or advanced programming.

Detailed knowledge of European Gas or Power market regulation, network codes, infrastructure and market drivers.

European languages.

