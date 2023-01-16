Responsible for managing the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage whilst ensuring all contractual and group compliance obligations are met, acting as a key operational interface with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.
The European Gas & Power Operations Shift Team are the primary point of contact for all external network operators and trading counterparties for power and pipelined gas. We are responsible for meeting BP’s licence obligations in the UK and Europe through scheduling positions and reducing our exposure to imbalance. In addition, the team attempts to maximize the value of equity production & optimize assets and commercial agreements in a manner that is compliant with all rules and regulations.
The optimisation and management on a day-to-day basis of a pan-European portfolio requires a high level of knowledge and understanding of contractual obligations, physical and paper positions and the costs and risks associated with transporting gas & power across the various TSO’s and trading points throughout Europe.
The European Gas & Power Shift Operator works on a 24/7 shift rotation basis, reporting into a Shift Team Leader. The Shift Operator is expected to develop a strong understanding of the Gas & Power business including current trading strategies, learn our operational systems and internal control processes and generate P&L through their activities.
Full training will be provided over a 6-18 mth period to enable you to be a success in this role, it is demanding and continually evolves in line with the needs of the energy transition, but provides a fantastic opportunity to build insight and experience ahead of a future in any area of risk management with bp T&S.
About the role: