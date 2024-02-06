European Petrochemicals Business Manager (m/f/d) Full-time or part-time

Job summary

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.How you can help shape the future:This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most established and high-growth companies. You will play a pivotal role in expanding our commercial footprint and advancing our mission.As ”Petrochemicals Business Manager” you will support the team regarding the commercial and strategic management of the Petrochemicals business while transforming the business in line with bp’s sustainability targets and transformation ambitions. This includes the accountability for the strategic development and commercial optimization of all petrochemical products (Olefins, Aromatics and Syngas products) of bp’s production sites in Northwest Europe and in addition the fossil and bio-/or circular based feedstock supplies for the Petrochemicals production units.You are accountable for the business development agenda of the Petrochemicals business and implementation of our business strategy reflecting the latest market drivers as well as risks and opportunities.We are working as ONE TEAM to deliver the transformation within the heart of the petrochemical production in Northwest Europe.You will closely collaborate with several stakeholders, e.g. Refining Optimization, Finance, Midstream Strategy and Supply Teams, Refining Technology and Business Improvement/ Development Teams.You will be responsible for the identification and elaboration of growth options in the petrochemical business to optimize the profitability and the sustainability of this business segment for bp. Your active participation in discussions about the site strategies and its development strategies regarding the petrochemical business will secure the best possible position of the respective sites.This role will also secure and maintain a deep understanding and know-how of the petrochemical processing industry, its products and the technical developments on the paths to NetZero.You will be responsible for the financial-, performance-, and cash management and support Refining and Midstream Finance activities with regard to the bottom-up and strategic planning cycle and GFO process. This also includes bp’s commercial policy and compliance processes, e.g. preparation of respective AtN’s (Authority to Negotiate) and FM’s (Financial Memorandum) for contract-, project-, or investment decisions.Join us if you want to participate in the energy transition as well as work and grow in an entrepreneurial environment with a reputable brand.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Ensure a strategic and long-term mindset and behavior so that especially regarding renegotiations of long-term contracts, also strategic alternatives for customer portfolio optimization are considered.

Provide thorough business analyses and to continuously gather market intelligence to recommend future contract portfolio (incl. term-spot ratio, new pricing options) and to provide fact-based support for multi-year, big volume contract negotiations.

Support the Petrochemicals Lead and the Commercial Managers with market and product forecasts and contract negotiations. This also includes bp’s commercial policy and compliance processes for contract-, project-, or investment decisions.

Take responsibility based on current and future market developments and the contract portfolio, sales plans are created – on a short- and long-term basis (quantities and netbacks), by also taking turnarounds and planned maintenance into account.

Provide input into Finance performance analyses and support Refining and Midstream Finance activities regarding the bottom-up and strategic planning cycle.

Provide analysis for hedging of fixed price deals in collaboration with T&S (Trading & Shipping) and to develop fixed price deal condition recommendations, incl. implementation and post deal appraisals.

Assure that the necessary analyses are set-up in order to give the required insight to the Petchems Lead, Commercial and Operations Teams to be able to manage their performance.

Deputy for the Petrochemicals & LPG Senior Manager- you will stand in for the Petchems Lead in case of absence and covers in several boards, forums, LT meetings (e.g. CBM, MPR meetings, Project Gatekeeper meetings etc.)

Create and drive the digital strategy and ensure all data and digital related business matters and improve commercial and operational day-to-day processes to increase efficiency.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Degree in Economics or Chemical Engineering with commercial background

Ideally 10+ years of proven experience in Petrochemicals, Supply or Strategy related areas (preferably in other commercial, performance, business development and/or operational role)

Ability to develop effective partnerships and teamwork and to handle diverse set of collaborators across diverse functional areas and levels of the organization.

Excellent understanding of the petrochemicals industry and value chains, distinct knowledge of production processes and the logistic systems

Extensive experiences in strategic evaluations, project management and competent advisor in customer and stakeholder interactions

Excellent communication skills, preferred in German and English

Ability to work and manage calmly under pressure – be it time, market volatilities, refinery or supply related issues; Knowledge about refining, production and scheduling processes; Ability to analyze and communicate sophisticated matters.

Actively manage a team: lead, inspire coach and develop your direct reports

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.