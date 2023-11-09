This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for leading a team to perform and provide relevant analytical insights that support trading & origination activities, building capabilities of the team, helping to define and share best practice, identifying process improvements and working with partners to share information and ideas, and develop tools and systems.



Job Description:

The European Trading Analytics and Insights Manager is a key position and whose purpose is to support in equipping the European Convenience Trading teams, ensuring they have the right customer and product analytics to help drive decision making. You will lead and develop the function, supporting countries/clusters across European with data-driven insights and data governance practices.

You will have input and decide rights on developing the appropriate data analytics and insight tools and models for each country and cluster. You will also have input into each country and cluster’s annual Trading plan to ensure it is data and customer led.

Key Responsibilities:

Deliver a consistent approach to bp analytics and insight principles across Europe, and support deployment in country/cluster

Develop/deliver best in class tools and systems to ensure that all Trading decision-making is driven by the right data and insights

Develop dashboards/use cases to make analytics digestible and usable in county/cluster

Co-ordinating with partners across the business to develop and ensure consistence in reporting tools, KPI’s and business insights across all markets and clusters.

Support development of retail pricing and promotional toolkits, working closely with internal and external parties (e.g. Accenture)

Act as enabler of data adoption by acting as interface between analytics and business insights, and build analytical proficiency within the convenience trading teams

Act as a key interface to the Marketing and Global Analytics teams, sharing standard methodology and deploying relevant tools into each country/cluster

Lead analytical team resources in an agile way to support delivery of annual SGM targets, working with country/cluster Trading Managers

Provide global, regional and local macro trend insights to ensure bp's convenience offers meet our customer’s current and future needs

Fully utilise data and market-trend platforms (e.g. internal reporting, external suppliers and partners, SAP, ACI, IGD, Neilson, CTP, trade press), both existing and new, to drive key insights

Key Skills:

Significant data analytics experience

Experience working in a FMCG business

Commercial experience in a trading environment

Third-party management experience

Category management

Offer Development and Format

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.