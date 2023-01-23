Job summary

EV Business Development Manager



bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We strive to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile, and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on the growth and development of customer offers

optimizing the chemicals and fuels value chains to enhance the integrated value

contributing to the reduction of the carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for Customers & Product

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts.



This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business (bp pulse) growth plans over the next decade.



The EV Bus Dev Manager will be driving the development of the European Hub Roadmap at both local market and pan Europe as required– delivering market share, network growth and geographical expansion; helped by a cross-functional team across Customer & Product Functions.



The scope of the role is European. The role will provide strategic guidance for successful market entry in new cities and countries – incl. price setting, strategic partnership & network development. The role will also closely work together with in-country project leads for the execution of the developed route-to-market.



Key Accountabilities

Play a key role in delivering the externally committed target of 100,000 charge points by 2030

Work collaboratively as a member of a multi-discipline/ multi-region team

Support the Senior Commercial Development Manager with delivering in-year targets, while also planning and reporting against the 2025/2030 lookahead – developing a growth roadmap across Europe

Program manages the agile delivery of market entries in close collaboration with in-market project leads

Lead a multi-disciplinary, cross-functional team for the development of the strategic roadmap for the European rollout of EV charging hubs with a clear path to delivering market share, network growth and geographical expansion

Develop and lead the coordination of the market launch processes - from weekly in-market reviews to monthly SVP EV execute performance reviews

Build, strengthen, grow, and manage national and European relationships with demand partners, land partners and cities

Drive consistent focus on customer-centricity across the portfolio of activities

Manage the in yearly development of annual plans and budgets for the European Hubs

Essential education:

A professional degree, preferably in Engineering or Property Management or marketing

What we need from you:

Demonstrable experience in the Real Estate sector, with a particular focus on building retail networks in the B2C and B2B markets

Strong commercial acumen and the ability to bring complex transactions to a positive outcome.

A sound understanding of the EV charging and retail businesses is desirable

Exposure to GIAPP (Group Investment Assurance & Approvals Process) and EEM (Economic Evaluation Methodology)

Desirable criteria

A productive individual with high entrepreneurial flair.

Strong performance biased standout colleague that easily networks across bp pulse, M&C and C&P

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.This role will require 25 / 30% international European travel.Find your electric future with bp pulse.#bppulse#LI-MM1