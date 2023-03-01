Join us at bp at this exciting time as we reimagine energy for people and our planet. With our bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, we are seeking an Events Specialist to help us attract the best talent from around the world.

We are seeking a highly organised and creative Events Specialist to research, plan and execute virtual and in-person recruitment events to attract and engage top talent. The ideal candidate will have experience in event planning, project management and marketing, with a passion for employer brand and recruitment marketing.



Collaborate with the talent attraction campaign leads to run events for recruitment marketing campaigns globally.

Partner with regional talent acquisition recruitment teams to understand business objectives and target audiences to deliver successful events.

Involved in full process of running virtual and in-person recruitment events, such as career fairs, industry events, open houses, and networking events.

Work closely with agencies, suppliers and internal teams to create event content, promotional materials, source speakers and manage event logistics.

Lead event promotional activities, both externally and internally

Manage event timelines, project plans and procurement activities

Champion DE&I initiatives and plan events in line with our DE&I ambition.

Where appropriate, provide on-site support during events to ensure a positive experience for attendees and a successful outcome for bp.

Measure the success of events and use data to inform future event planning decisions.

Network with relevant industry organisations to stay informed of best practices and trends in recruitment marketing.

Experience in event planning, ideally with a focus on recruitment marketing and employer brand.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with internal teams and external vendors.

Organized, self-motivated and strives for excellence.

Strong time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.

Ability to adapt and demonstrate flexibility when direction or priorities shift.

Excellent project management skills, including the ability to coordinate multiple tasks and meet deadlines.

Strong attention to detail and ability to manage budgets and track expenses

What will you deliver?What will you need to be successful?How will we help you?We will provide you the support and flexibility to do your best work and have fun doing it. In talent attraction we will provide a working environment where you feel comfortable to share your opinions and experiment with new ideas. To help us thrive, we need diversity and inclusion. We will provide a space where you are valued and play your part in building the success of bpBenefitsAt bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!Diversity StatementDiversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.