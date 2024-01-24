Execution Analyst, Good Receipt

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade JAccountable for accurate and timely transactional input validation and data entry from an invoice, receiving document, such as a field ticket or timesheet and proof of delivery (POD), into an online Goods receipt document in BP’s SAP ERP Backbone solution. Once accepted by BP, the goods receipt provides confirmation of the goods that have been delivered by a supplier.



Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for accurate and timely transactional input validation and data entry from an invoice, receiving document, such as a field ticket or timesheet and proof of delivery (POD), into an online Goods receipt document in BP’s SAP ERP Backbone solution. Once accepted by BP, the goods receipt provides confirmation of the goods that have been delivered by a supplier.

Basic activities involved in a Goods Recipient includes:

Enter basic data from – invoice, POD, user approval etc. - into the system.

Match service descriptions from supplier invoices and supporting documentation, e.g., field tickets, , delivery notes, packing slips, etc., to BP Purchase Order or Contract/Pricebook line items and record each service and material as a good receipt in system

Record quantities of each service / material delivered to BP location.

Release the good receipt for acceptance by BP, by following the acceptance criteria defined in process

Adhere to standard agreements and complies with established purchase-to-pay processes.

If exceptions are found, clearly document reasons, and refer them to the appropriate responsible party, e.g., Buyer, requestor, supplier for resolution.

Ensure daily transactional processing targets and KPI are met.

Implement best practices for the process and proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Work closely with the business stakeholders to release goods receipt for invoices meeting specific criteria and follow-up in case of delays in securing approval.

Expectations

Managing the day-to-day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Good receipt created to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Working hours (Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Supporting team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems.



Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Minimum of 2 to 4 years of experience in Procurement operations and GR operations

Strong knowledge of GR Operations with good understanding of procurement and accounts payable practices

Experience of working cross culturally and in a Global environment

Knowledge to use of software applications like SAP, SRM and salesforce would be an added advantage.

Demonstrates basic understanding of overall Procure to Pay processes.

Command over MS office suite like outlook, teams, excel and word.

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has an understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state in the processes.

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution.

Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Continuous improvement – Carries continuous improvement mindset and look at the process from opportunities perspective and accordingly work towards continuous improvement within the processes.

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve desired team results.

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes, and innovative solutions to known problems.

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences.

Digital mindset - Carries digital mindset and think towards creative digital solutions to solve problems.



