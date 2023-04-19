Execution Analyst, Helpdesk

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

End to end Procure to Pay Knowledge from Invoice processing to Payments

• Troubleshoot stuck payments and share timely status with Suppliers

• Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets/Live chat

• Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance

• Coordinate with multiple Accounts Payable team, Buyers, Vendor Master, IT if required, to provide final resolution to the recipient.

• Provide training in relation to Ariba Usage to Supplier and Buyers

• Provide training to suppliers for PO confirmation, service entry sheet and Invoice submission.

• To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails.

• Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update

• Due Diligence:- Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets- Check for accuracy of the details logged- Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group- Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst adhering to processes at all times

• Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancementsWorking hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners Essential

Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting (B.com)

• Minimum 3-5 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes

• Strong understanding of source to pay and general accounting practices

• Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

• Direct process management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

