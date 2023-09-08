Execution Analyst, Helpdesk

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Overview

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets

Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance

Provide training in relation to S2P knowledge to users

To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails.

Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update

Due Diligence:

Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets

Check for accuracy of the details logged

Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group

Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst adhering to processes at all times

Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum 3-5 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

Direct process management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.