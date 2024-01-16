Execution Analyst, Helpdesk

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets

Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance

Provide training in relation to S2P knowledge to users

To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails.

Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update

Due Diligence:

Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets

Check for accuracy of the details logged

Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group

Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst adhering to processes at all times

Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum 3-5 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

Direct process management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



