Execution Analyst, Helpdesk

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

End to end Procure to Pay Knowledge from Invoice processing to Payments

Fix stuck payments and share timely status with Suppliers

Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets/Live chat

Resolve issues and advance to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance

Coordinate with multiple Accounts Payable team, Buyers, Vendor Master, IT if required, to provide final resolution to the recipient.

Deliver training in relation to Ariba Usage to Supplier and Buyers

Deliver training to suppliers for PO confirmation, service entry sheet and Invoice submission.

To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails.

Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update

Due Diligence:

Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets

Check for accuracy of the details logged

Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group

Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst always adhering to processes

Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s Degree in, Finance, Accounting (B.com)

• Minimum 3-5 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management and processes.

• Solid understanding of source to pay and general accounting practices

• Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

• Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.