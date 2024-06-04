Execution Analyst, Helpdesk

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
End to end Procure to Pay Knowledge from Invoice processing to Payments
Fix stuck payments and share timely status with Suppliers
Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets/Live chat
Resolve issues and advance to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance
Coordinate with multiple Accounts Payable team, Buyers, Vendor Master, IT if required, to provide final resolution to the recipient.
Deliver training in relation to Ariba Usage to Supplier and Buyers
Deliver training to suppliers for PO confirmation, service entry sheet and Invoice submission.
To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails.
Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update
Due Diligence:
Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets
Check for accuracy of the details logged
Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group
Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst always adhering to processes
Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements
Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners
