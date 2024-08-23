Execution Analyst, Helpdesk

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Overview:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Key Accountabilities and challenges:

• End to end Procure to Pay Knowledge from Invoice processing to Payments

• Troubleshoot stuck payments and share timely status with Suppliers

• Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets/Live chat

• Resolve issues and call out to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance

• Coordinate with multiple Accounts Payable team, Buyers, Vendor Master, IT if required, to provide final resolution to the recipient.

• Deliver training in relation to Ariba Usage to Supplier and Buyers

• Deliver training to suppliers for PO confirmation, service entry sheet and Invoice submission.

• To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails.

• Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update

• Due Diligence:

- Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets

- Check for accuracy of the details logged

- Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group

- Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst always adhering to processes

• Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach:

Essential Education & Experience-

• Bachelor’s Degree in, Finance, Accounting (B.com)

• Minimum 3-5 years of experience running a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management and processes.

• Solid grasp of source to pay and general accounting practices

• Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

• Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and expert in working in multi-faceted environment

Approaches-

• Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

• Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results.

• Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes, and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.

• Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital flawless self-service customer experiences

• Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to tackle problems

Come, join our bp team!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.