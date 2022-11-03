Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

Job summary

Grade JResponsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Key Accountabilities and challenges



Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



Perform timely and accurate recording of third-party supplier invoices into the ledgers according to relevant requirements

Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate stakeholders.

Gather, collate and analyse data as and when necessary, in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

Regularly track and timely resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been raised, or further bring up to the necessary parties.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Preparation of manual posting documents and posting against provisions.

Support MoC by embracing and effectively delivering in line with process changes

Ensure daily targets on invoice processing are met.

Reconcile the relevant system and journals and ensure that reviewed and processed and paid on time.

Handle the processing of invoices dropout from BOT process/ other automated channels

Support CI (continuous improvement) in AP operational processes, process simplification and compliance



Expectations



High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners



Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset



Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field, or currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g., ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 2-4 years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.

Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing

Good skill in using Excel

