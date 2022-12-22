Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

Job summary

Grade JResponsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Key responsibilities:



• Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

• Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines

• Manage more complex & unique portfolio/countries for a O&G business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.

• Establish & manage relationships with stakeholders of different levels of seniority.

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties, complete incident root cause analysis and action closures.

• Provide invoice processing related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive & value-added analysis with proposal & recommendations

• Implement best practices for the invoice processing process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy



Required skills:



• SAP ERP proficiency would be added advantage.

• Hands on experience of MS Excel & Outlook.

• Good command over English language - verbal and written



Experience: 2-4 Years

