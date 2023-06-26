Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

• Perform timely and accurate recording of third party supplier invoices into the ledgers according to relevant requirements

• Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate stakeholders.

• Gather, collate and analyse data as and when necessary in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

• Regularly track and timely resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been raised, or further bring up to the necessary parties.

• Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

• Preparation of manual posting documents and posting against provisions.

• Support MoC by embracing and effectively delivering in line with process changes

• Ensure daily targets on invoice processing are met.

• Reconcile the relevant system and journals, and ensure that reviewed and processed and paid on time.

• Handle the processing of invoices dropout from BOT process/ other automated channels

• Support CI (continuous improvement) in AP operational processes, process simplification and compliance.

• .



Expectations

• High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

• Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

• Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners



Required skills:

• SAP ERP proficiency would be added advantage.

• Hands on experience of MS Excel & Outlook.

• Good command over English language - verbal and written

Experience: 1-5 Years



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.