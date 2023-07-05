Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

Job summary

Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key responsibilities:



• Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

• Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines

• Manage more complex & unique portfolio/countries for a O&G business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.

• Establish & manage relationships with stakeholders of different levels of seniority.

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties, complete incident root cause analysis and action closures.

• Provide invoice processing related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive & value-added analysis with proposal & recommendations

• Implement best practices for the invoice processing process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy



Required skills:



• SAP ERP proficiency would be added advantage.

• Hands on experience of MS Excel & Outlook.

• Good command over English language - verbal and written



Experience: 2-4 Years



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.