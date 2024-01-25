Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074519
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Summary:

Grade J

Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.


Job Description:

Key responsibilities:

  • Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

  • Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines 

  • Manage more complex & unique portfolio/countries for a O&Gbusiness with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands. 

  • Establish & manage relationships with stakeholders of different levels of seniority. 

  • Regularly track andresolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties, complete incident root cause analysis and action closures. 

  • Provide invoice processing related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. 

  • The role is expected to provide extensive & value added analysis with proposal & recommendations

  • Implement best practices for the invoice processing process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

  • There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy 

Required skills:

  • SAP ERP proficiency would be added advantage.

  • Hands on experience of MS Excel & Outlook.

  • Good command over English language -verbal and written


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp