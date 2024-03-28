Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Perform timely and accurate recording of third party supplier invoices into the ledgers according to relevant requirements

Supervise open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate collaborators.

Capture, collate and analyse data as and when necessary in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

Regularly supervise and timely resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been raised, or further bring up to the necessary parties.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Preparation of manual posting documents and posting against provisions.

Support MoC by embracing and optimally delivering in line with process changes

Ensure daily targets on invoice processing are met.

Reconcile the relevant system and journals, and ensure that reviewed and processed and paid on time.

Handle the processing of invoices dropout from BOT process/ other automated channels

Support CI (continuous improvement) in AP operational processes, process simplification and compliance.

.

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

Collaborating closely with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

4. Qualifications, Competencies & Approach

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field, or currently pursuing professional qualifications

Minimum of 1-3w years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.

Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing

Good skill in using Excel

Approaches

Lead your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to address problems

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Digital Fluency - Optimally uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a sophisticated problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and tackle problems

Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

Business Insight - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.