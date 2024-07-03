Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a high-reaching ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive ground breaking digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Key Accountabilities and challenges:

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding service, operational excellence and compliance.

• Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier

•invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding service,

•operational excellence and compliance.

Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight targets

Manage more sophisticated & outstanding portfolio/countries for a O&G business with challenging and constantly evolving requirements and demands.

•constantly evolving requirements and demands.

Establish & manage relationships with collaborators of different levels of seniority.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding issues that have been called out, or further bring up to the vital parties, complete incident root cause analysis and action closures.

• Provide invoice processing related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business

•Partners as and when required. The role is encouraged to provide extensive & beneficial analysis with •proposal & recommendations

Implement standard methodologies for the invoice processing process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in timely and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach:

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor's Degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field, or currently pursuing professional qualifications

Minimum of 1-3 years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.

Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing

Good skill in using Excel

Required Skills

SAP ERP proficiency would be added advantage. Hands on experience of MS Excel & Outlook. Good command over English language - verbal and written

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



