Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Key Accountabilities and Challenges will be:

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

•Perform timely and accurate recording of third party supplier invoices into the ledgers according to relevant requirements

•Supervise open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate collaborators.

•Capture, consolidate and analyse data as and when required in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

•Regularly monitoring and timely resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been raised, or further bring up to the essential parties.

•Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

•Preparation of manual posting documents and posting against provisions.

•Support MoC by accepting and successfully delivering in line with process changes

•Ensure day-to-day targets on invoice processing are met.

•Reconcile the relevant system and journals, and ensure that reviewed and processed and paid on time.

•Handle the processing of invoices dropout from BOT process/ other automated channels

•Support CI (continuous improvement) in AP operational processes, process simplification and compliance.

Expectations:

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

•There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

•Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight targets.

•Collaborating closely with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring thorough coordination between teams.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach:

Education & Experience-

•Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, or related field, or currently pursuing professional qualifications.

•Minimum of 1-3 years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.

•Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing

•Good skill in using Excel

Approaches:

•Be accountable for your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

•Think out of the box - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve results

•Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of high tech solutions to benefit customers

•Effortless customer experiences - Understands clients needs and delivers digital detailed self-service customer experiences

•Digital first - Applies innovative digital solutions to address problems.

Key Competencies:

•Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

•Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

•Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state Digital Fluency - Optimally uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on high tech data

•Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a compound problem or process into component parts using reasonable analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a worldly problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

•Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

•Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses high technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

•Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the team member. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

•Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and address problems

•Relationship Management - Establishes and handles relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

•Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Come associate with BP Team!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.