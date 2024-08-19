Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



• Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

• Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines

• Manage more complex & unique portfolio/countries for a O&G business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.

• Establish & manage relationships with stakeholders of different levels of seniority.

• Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding issues that have been brought up, or further call out to the vital parties, complete incident root cause analysis and action closures.

• Provide invoice processing related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive & valuable analysis with proposal & recommendations

• Implement standard methodologies for the invoice processing process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy



• SAP ERP proficiency would be added advantage.

• Hands on experience of MS Excel & Outlook.

Good command over English language - verbal and written

Experience: 1-5 Years

No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



