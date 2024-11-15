Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Execution Analyst - Invoice Processing

Execution Analyst - Invoice Processing

Execution Analyst - Invoice Processing

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ087698
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

Overview:
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition:  be a net  zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world  get to  net zero. Crafting a  more efficient business that  makes  the best  use of its resources is a critical  part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital  at  the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising  capabilities  in data,  procurement, finance and customer service, the  GBS centre will drive ground breaking digital solutions  and  agile ways  of working. 

Key Accountabilities  and challenges:
Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment  of all  third party  supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.
•Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party  supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational  excellence and compliance.   
•Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.
•Manage more complex & outstanding portfolio/countries for a O&G business with challenging and constantly evolving  requirements and demands.    
•Establish & manage relationships with collaborators of different levels of seniority.   
•Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been called out, or furthercall oute to the necessary parties, complete incident root  cause analysis  and action  closures.    
•Provide invoice processing related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as  and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive & beneficial analysis with proposal & recommendations.   
•Implement standard methodologies for the invoice processing process and proactively identify, propose and implement  continuous  improvement  opportunities in existing  processes within the team.     
•There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments  and  invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.
 
Qualifications,  Competencies  & Approach:


Essential  Education  & Experience?
• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field, or  currently pursuing professional qualifications   
• Minimum  of 1-3w years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.   
• Experience on tools – JDE, SAP,  Ariba Guided Buying in payables  and invoice processing 
• Good  skill in using  Excel.
Required Skills:
• SAP ERP proficiency would be added advantage.  
• Hands on experience of MS Excel & Outlook.  
• Good command over English language - verbal and written.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


