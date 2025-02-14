Execution Analyst, Invoice Processing

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive pioneering digital solutions and agile ways of working.



Accountable for ensuring all invoices are approved appropriately and paid on time, and resolves less sophisticated issues as and when necessary while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for Exceptional customer service, operational completion and compliance.

•Perform prompt and accurate recording of third-party supplier invoices into the ledgers in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

•Ensure daily targets on invoice processing are met.

•Reconcile the relevant system and journals, and ensure that all invoices are approved appropriately and paid on time.

•Supervise open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate collaborators.

•Bring together, collate and analyse data as and when necessary in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

•Regularly supervise and timely resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been called out, or further call out to the vital parties.

•Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.



Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight targets.

Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the Payables system to ensure it balances correctly.

Collaborating closely with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulous coordination between teams.



Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.



Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field, or Diploma holder who is currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 2 - 3 years of experience in general accounting, invoice processing and/ or payables operations.

Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing is an added advantage.

Good skills in using Excel.



Lead your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve results.

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital detailed self-service customer experiences.

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to address problems.



•Operational Completion - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change.

•Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

•Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

•Digital Fluency - Optimally uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

•Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

•Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

•Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities.

•Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

•Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and address problems.

•Eye For Business -Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Come, join our bp team!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



