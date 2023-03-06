Execution Analyst, MyExpenses

Grade JResponsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Key Accountabilities and challenges
Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and resolution of all employees while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.
Ensure accurate and timely resolution to employee expenses
Reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected
Enforce compliance with the policies and procedures; accurate and timely reporting to myExpense team lead on gaps for which the team is responsible
Provide myExpenses related advice and information as and when required
Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes
Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties
Expectations
High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly
Ensure accurate solutions are provided to employee query. Solutions reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy
Issues to be resolved and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines
Liaising with vendors (bank) and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams
Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners
Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset
Essential Education & Experience
Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting
Minimum of 2 to 4 years of experience in employee expenses, general accounting and accounts payable operations
Experience in using ERP / tools like concur, SNOW, good skills in Excel is an added advantage
Mindsets
Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices
Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results
Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers
Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences
Key Competencies
Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management
Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans
Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state
Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities.
Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.
Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems
Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results
Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently