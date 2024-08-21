Execution Analyst, MyExpenses

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and resolution of all employees while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

• Ensure accurate and timely resolution to employee expenses.

• Reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

• Implement compliance with the policies and procedures; accurate and timely reporting to myExpense team lead on gaps for which the team is responsible.

• Provide myExpenses related advice and information as and when required.

• Implement standard methodologies for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

• Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding issues that have been brought up, or further advance to the necessary parties.

Expectations

• High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

• Ensure accurate solutions are provided to employee query. Solutions reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

• Issues to be resolved and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

• Collaborating closely with vendors (bank) and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners .

• Face internal external audits for the process.

• P- card General Ledger Reconciliation.

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field, or Diploma holder .

Minimum of 3 - 4 years of experience in employee expenses, general accounting and accounts payable operations.

• Experience in using ERP / tools like concur, SAP ,SNOW, good skills in Excel is an added advantage.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



