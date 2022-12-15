Execution Analyst, Order Management

Grade JResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Key Accountabilities and challenges
Responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close. Key activities include: