Execution Analyst Order Management

Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Summary:
Grade J
Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Job Description:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities and challenges
Responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close. Key activities include:
- Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate
- Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions
- Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms
- Engage BP stakeholders – e.g., requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision
- Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier
- Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.
- Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO
- Working hours (Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners
Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset
Essential Education & Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field
- Minimum 2-4 years of experience order management and buying
- Strong knowledge of procurement practices with understanding of accounts payable practices
- Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce
- Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment
- Engaging and collaborative way of working
- Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment
- Experience in using ERP, good skills in Excel
Mindsets
- Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices
- Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results
- Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers
- Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences
- Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems
- Key Competencies
- Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management
Travel Requirement
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.