Execution Analyst, Order Management

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career.

Responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.

Key activities include:

Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

Engage BP collaborators – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Manage necessary changes to PO and closure of the PO

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Essential Education & Experience-