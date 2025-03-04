Execution Analyst, Order Management

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career.
Responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.
Key activities include:
Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate
Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions
Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms
Engage BP collaborators – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision
Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier
Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.
Manage necessary changes to PO and closure of the PO
Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners
Essential Education & Experience-
Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field
Minimum 2-3 years of experience order management and buying • Strong knowledge of procurement practices with understanding of accounts payable practices
Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce
Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment
Engaging and collaborative way of working
Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment
Experience in using ERP, good skills in Excel
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.