Execution Analyst, PO Management

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Responsible to create purchase requisitions to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by bp operations. The PR creator/buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.

Key activities include:

Manage required changes to PO (amendments) and closure of the PO.

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier.

Engage bp stakeholders – e.g. requestors, contract & sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision.

Issue, as needed, requests for quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms.

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

Validate requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate.

Create Purchase requisition received from the bp business via SAP or PR templates.



Qualifications and Competencies

Experience in using ERP, advanced skills in MS Excel

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Strong knowledge of procurement practices with understanding of accounts payable practices

Minimum 2-4 years of experience in PR to PO Process (Purchase requisition to Purchase order)

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities.

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritizes problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems.

Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.