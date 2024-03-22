Execution Analyst, Payment

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and Expectations

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Implement best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.



Expectations

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.



Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in general accounting and/ or payables operations.

Mindsets

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices



Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results