Execution Analyst, Payments

Key Accountabilities and Expectations

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payment processing services.

Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to keep controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Implement standard methodologies for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been advanced, or further bring up to the necessary parties.

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Thorough knowledge in payment processing.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum of 3 - demonstrated ability in general accounting and/ or payables operations