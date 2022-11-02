Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Execution Analyst, Reporting

Execution Analyst, Reporting

Execution Analyst, Reporting

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142305BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Grade JResponsible for coordinating master data setup, particularly intercompany and billing data and monitor its quality while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures and working with team members to help drive exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.


Synopsis

We’re now ready to build a strong team for our new GBS center. If you have a digital-first mindset and a passion for creating effortless customer experiences, you will thrive here. Put your aptitude for solving complex business challenges with innovative digital solutions to work, while ensuring that safe and ethical work practices are adhered to. Above all, you will be backed by a culture that encourages curiosity, creativity and collaboration. Let’s hear from you.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Client/Stakeholder engagement

  • Interact with Procurement teams across Segments and Functions to drive data assurance and respond to data needs
  • Liaising with customers and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams
  • Lead the timely delivery of key strategic reports to BP leadership team

Reporting & Analytics
  • Production of BI reports/analysis using Tableau/Power BI visualisations
  • Develop clear, timely and accurate periodic standard management reports that drive continuous improvement in process and productivity
  • Develop tracking tools to log errors, request for modifications, reporting schedule and other related activities associated with regularly scheduled reporting
  • Respond to ad-hoc requests for data from business units or leadership
  • Manage routine report maintenance and updating of programs used to produce reports in support of activities impacting key initiatives

Data Management
  • Ensure transparency of data collection and collation processes to demonstrate data integrity
  • Ensure BP policy adherence in operations and raise warning for any key incidents
  • Ownership of data quality to enable evidence-based decision making
  • Demonstrates understanding of standard data management principles, procedures and tools (e.g., customer data, vendor data, maintenance data etc.)
  • Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field
  • Minimum 2-4 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes
  • Some experience working with multiple source datasets – data mining, data processing and data analytics is required
  • Must have advanced excel skills including the ability to create and manage pivot tables, design and manipulate complex graphs
  • Must have experience in the area of modernized data Visualization Tools (Tableau, Power BI, etc.)
  • Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment
  • Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization
  • Engaging and collaborative way of working
  • Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Apply Search all jobs at bp