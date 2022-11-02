Execution Analyst, Reporting

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Grade JResponsible for coordinating master data setup, particularly intercompany and billing data and monitor its quality while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures and working with team members to help drive exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Synopsis



We’re now ready to build a strong team for our new GBS center. If you have a digital-first mindset and a passion for creating effortless customer experiences, you will thrive here. Put your aptitude for solving complex business challenges with innovative digital solutions to work, while ensuring that safe and ethical work practices are adhered to. Above all, you will be backed by a culture that encourages curiosity, creativity and collaboration. Let’s hear from you.



Key Accountabilities and challenges



Client/Stakeholder engagement



Interact with Procurement teams across Segments and Functions to drive data assurance and respond to data needs

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Lead the timely delivery of key strategic reports to BP leadership team

Reporting & Analytics

Production of BI reports/analysis using Tableau/Power BI visualisations

Develop clear, timely and accurate periodic standard management reports that drive continuous improvement in process and productivity

Develop tracking tools to log errors, request for modifications, reporting schedule and other related activities associated with regularly scheduled reporting

Respond to ad-hoc requests for data from business units or leadership

Manage routine report maintenance and updating of programs used to produce reports in support of activities impacting key initiatives

Data Management

Ensure transparency of data collection and collation processes to demonstrate data integrity

Ensure BP policy adherence in operations and raise warning for any key incidents

Ownership of data quality to enable evidence-based decision making

Demonstrates understanding of standard data management principles, procedures and tools (e.g., customer data, vendor data, maintenance data etc.)

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience