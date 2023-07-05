Execution Analyst, SES Creation/SES Rel/Price Line Verification

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Grade J 3 Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for accurate and timely transactional data entry from an invoice or receiving document, such as a field ticket or timesheet, into an online Service Entry Sheet (SES) document in BP’s SAP Backbone solution. Once accepted by BP, the SES provides confirmation of the services that have been performed by a supplier. The Service Entry Sheet Releaser verifies the acceptability of an SES and then forwards it to the responsible business User for acceptance. Under certain conditions, the Service Entry Sheet Releaser may accept (release) the SES on the responsible user’s behalf. Price line verification involves inspecting the prices of SES lines that cannot be systematically verified to ensure that they are reasonable and customary by applying various standards such as Contract and PO terms and back up documentation.

Basic activities involved in creating an SES Creation / SES Release and Price Line Verification includes:

Enter basic invoice data – invoice number, service performance dates, etc. - into the SES header

Match service descriptions from supplier invoices and supporting documentation, e.g., field tickets, timesheets, etc., to BP Purchase Order or Contract line items and record each service as an SES line item

Record quantities of each service received for each SES line item

Reject invoice in case of clear discrepancy

Release the SES in the workflow for acceptance by BP

Ensure daily targets on transactions are met

Timely exception resolution and escalation as per the process guidelines

If exceptions are found, clearly document reasons and refer them to the appropriate responsible party, e.g., Buyer, for resolution.

Utilizes standard agreements and complies with established purchase-to-pay processes.

Validate the invoices received from suppliers against the backup documentation provided

Ensure appropriate authorizations (signatures, e-mails) exist on the backup documentation

Identify and log materials/services/personnel on the invoice that do not have adequate or no backup documentation

Based on established business rules for certain businesses, perform the SES releaser on invoices which match established criteria

Work closely with the Client’s Engineers to make the engineers approve the SES and follow-up in case of delays in approval

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate SES creations and releasing. SES released and invoices verified to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

SES creation and SES release to be verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field or Diploma Holder pursuing degree

Minimum of 2-4 years of experience in general accounting, invoice processing, payables or SES Creation operations.

Knowledge to use of software applications like SAP/SRM etc is an added advantage

Demonstrates basic understanding of procurement processes

Good skills in Excel



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.