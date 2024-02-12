Execution Lead - Execution Lead - Procurement Coordinator - P&O bp solutions, EMR

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade H 6Responsible for coordinating the activities of a team accountable for providing day-to-day dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for a hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable to ensure accurate and timely creation of Shopping carts, Purchase Order (PO) creation, change, acceptance, close, invoice resolution and proactive monitoring of all buying & invoicing transactions for End-to-end Procurement Cycle (P2P) while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence, and compliance.

Support service delivery as an individual contributor that drives effective Shopping cart, PO creation and other buying activities, including invoice issue resolution resulting in payment to BP suppliers and performance management.

Vendor master record request and CDD validation checks. Other Key activities include:

Inspect incoming requisitions requests for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate

Engage BP stakeholders – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist, material coordinator, operations engineers, inventory teams, suppliers, technical teams and squad members for various functions to finalize the purchase decision

Manage business asset calls, work and close action assigned

Manage unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly changing requirements and demands.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on timely PO creation and issue resolution.

Manage and coordinate the PO changes and proactive resolution and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected timely and proactively.

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture

Resolve issues that are escalated by the team

Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp

Expectations for this role it will be critical for the individual to be a part of the team. Working with all involved to ensure our compliance, our integrity with suppliers and ease the effort for all in involved.

Managing the day to day work activities, including providing support to team members, and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Purchase orders created are of high monetary value; therefore a high attention to detail is required in order to ensure complete processing accuracy.

Purchase orders created reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.

Maintain good relationships with external stakeholders to facilitate service delivery excellence.

Liaising with multiple internal and external stakeholders in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Working hours (UK/US shift) to support Business Partners

Contract validity for PO Value and duration confirmation

Clarification, troubleshooting, researching stuck in-flight orders in Ariba and SAP SRM

Invoice status expediting with accounts payable and payments team

Guiding Business users to right PoC in the organisation for the specific service line as and when required

Build ready reckoners related to Business queries, system hard stops/errors, final resolutions to fix the problem

Liason across multiple fronts to support workflow. Trouble shooting and resolution of workflow stoppage

Bp Solutions

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Certification in CPSM, CPM or equivalent is an added advantage

Minimum 8-10 years of relevant procurement experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices with detailed knowledge of accounts payable practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP ECC, SAP SRM and Salesforce

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Experience in using ERP, advanced skills in Excel & PowerPoint

Excellent English verbal and written communication

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problem

Key Competencies

​​Operational Excellence

Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management



Risk Management

Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

Change Management

Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

Digital Fluency

Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

Analytical Thinking

Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution.

Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation.

Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

Decision Making

Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others.

Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

Innovation

Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency.

Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities.



Problem Solving

Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

Relationship Management

Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

Business Acumen

Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.